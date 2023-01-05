Christmas shoppers provide boost despite rail strikes and cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christmas shoppers provide boost despite rail strikes and cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 12:02 am
Shopper footfall in December was up 5.8% on the month before, figures show (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Shopper footfall in December was up 5.8% on the month before, figures show (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Christmas shoppers provided retail and hospitality with a crucial boost despite the cost-of-living crisis and rail strikes, figures show.

Shopper footfall in December was up 5.8% on the month before and 9.9% higher than a year before, while the all-important gap between pre-pandemic 2019 also narrowed to 10.9% from 11.4% in November, according to retail consultants Springboard.

December footfall on high streets was 12.7% higher than in 2021, while shopping centres saw a 10.3% uplift and retail parks also enjoyed 3.6% more visitors.

However, in the penultimate week before Christmas, marred by four days of rail strikes, footfall was 20.1% lower than 2019, more than doubling from 9.6% the week before.

Diane Wehrle, marketing and insights director at Springboard, said: “There is no doubt that rail strikes impact retail and hospitality at the time they occur.

“However, the longer-term impact of the strikes on December’s footfall appeared to be negligible, with the 5.8% increase from November in line with Springboard’s forecast of 6% published at the beginning of Q4 prior to the rail strikes being announced.

“What is also evident, is that while many employees worked from home in December due to the strikes, consumers were not deterred from visiting bricks-and-mortar stores and shifted some of their trips away from high streets to shopping centres and retail parks which can be more easily reached by car.”

Ms Wehrle added: “Despite the positive outcome for retail destinations in December, it is indisputable that the strain on household budgets due to the cost-of-living crisis is likely to begin to tell in January, and that the first quarter of 2023 will be challenging for retail.

“In any event, we should expect footfall in January to be circa 20% lower than in December, which is the magnitude of decline that has occurred in January in every year since Springboard started publishing its footfall data in 2009.”

2

