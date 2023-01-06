Starling boss says profits to quadruple this year as bank now a ‘big player’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starling boss says profits to quadruple this year as bank now a ‘big player’

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 4:20 pm
Anne Boden (Starling/PA)
Anne Boden (Starling/PA)

The boss of Starling has said the digital bank expects to more than quadruple its profits in 2023 after a strong performance in December.

Anne Boden, the chief executive and founder of the UK bank, cheered its profitability, surging customer base, and lack of reliance on a “silly valuation” to raise cash.

In her new year update, she distanced Starling from rival digital banks and fintechs who are looking to raise cash, having become profitable last year for the first time in its eight-year history.

Ms Boden said: “We’re profitable, very well capitalised and have no need to raise money. It’s no accident that we have never sought a silly valuation, even when the prospect of one was dangled before us.

The Starling app on a smartphone
Starling was founded in 2014 and now has more than 3.4 million customer accounts (Starling/PA)

“We, and here I mean the fantastic executive team, just had difficulty buying into the fanciful views of the world held by some of the funds that had so-called ‘vision’.”

She told staff and customers that Starling is now a “big player” and no longer up against the “plucky scale-ups”, having racked up millions of customer accounts.

Ms Boden revealed that the bank – which has more than 3.4 million customer accounts, including 520,000 small businesses – expects to more than quadruple its pre-tax profits in the new financial year.

She said that Starling generated annualised pre-tax profits of more than £250 million for December, which means it has calculated what its yearly profit would be if every month was like December.

It also generated £600 million of annualised revenue, based on December’s income.

The actual full-year profits will be unveiled after March, when the financial year ends.

Nevertheless, Ms Boden’s optimistic profit expectations are a significant jump from Starling’s latest full-year financial results, with pre-tax profits totalling £32.1 million for the year to March 31.

In the previous year, to March 2021, it had suffered a loss of £31.5 million.

The bank’s loan book hit £4.7 billion this year, driven by mortgage lending, Ms Boden said.

Starling recently said it would be opening a new office in Manchester, creating around 1,000 jobs and adding to its existing bases in London, Southampton, Cardiff and Dublin.

