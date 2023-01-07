New fraud refund mechanism could exclude a quarter of victims, TSB warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New fraud refund mechanism could exclude a quarter of victims, TSB warns

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 12:03 am
TSB is urging a regulator to reconsider proposals which could mean one in four people who are tricked into transferring money to a fraudster being denied their money back.

The bank said the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) should reconsider the plans for a new bank transfer fraud refund mechanism that would allow banks to exclude refunds where payments are for less than £100.

The Government has previously said that the PSR will be able to require banks to reimburse APP (authorised push payment) scam losses.

Chris Hemsley, managing director of the PSR, previously told MPs during a committee hearing that around 25%, or a quarter, of frauds are below £100, which equates to about 1% of frauds by value.

He said the PSR’s proposals would not stop firms using “sensible discretion”.

It has been proposed that both the sending and receiving banks will bear the responsibility for allowing fraudulent payments, further incentivising banks who have accounts held by fraudsters to act.

TSB has submitted evidence to the PSR’s consultation largely welcoming the proposals, but calling for the £100 threshold and a £35 excess fee to be reversed, to avoid leaving some fraud victims behind.

The PSR has said it wants to see requirements for mandatory reimbursement in place for consumers as soon as possible.

At present, many banks have signed up to a voluntary industry code, however, there have been concerns that it has not been applied consistently and the level of protection people are getting from scams depends on who they bank with.

TSB has offered a fraud refund guarantee since 2019, while since 2021, Nationwide Building Society has provided a scam checker service.

TSB, which examined its own data, said more than one in 10 (11%) cases under the £100 threshold relate to victims of advanced fee fraud – a category which typically targets the most financially vulnerable, often by persuading victims to pay a fee to access loans that do not exist.

The bank said younger people could also be disproportionately affected by the £100 threshold – as over half (52%) of victims within this category are aged 20 to 40.

Paul Davis, director of fraud prevention, TSB said: “We welcome these moves by government and regulators to increase customer protection from fraud.

“However, many people simply cannot afford losing £100 to fraud – especially in the current economic climate – and deserve to be protected from increasingly complex scams that often take place on social media sites.

“TSB’s fraud refund guarantee has been protecting our customers for nearly four years and currently pays out to 98% of fraud victims, including those with losses under £100.”

A PSR spokesperson said: “We want people to be better protected if they are targeted by a scammer and our recent proposals aim to provide much greater and consistent levels of protection against APP fraud. Our proposals will place strong incentives on banks to do more to detect and prevent APP fraud in the first place.

“Under our plans, banks will be required to reimburse the majority of customers who have fallen victim to APP fraud. This is likely to be a significant increase on current reimbursement rates which are around 56%.

“In line with protections for other payments and financial services, we have consulted on proposals which would see a minimum standard of protection across the board – where banks may put in place a minimum threshold of £100 and an excess of no more than £35.

“However, banks can of course go much further by choosing to pay the whole amount of every claim.”

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Which? research has found that even those who believe they are aware of the risk of scams, and take precautions to protect themselves, can still fall victim to scammers, who are constantly sharpening their tactics.

“Lower value losses can still cause financial and emotional distress for victims – including losses under £100. Which? would not support any new reimbursement rules excluding losses under this amount, which for many victims can be a significant amount of money during the cost-of-living crisis.

“The regulator must ensure fraud victims receive treatment that is fair and consistent and hold banks to account with strong enforcement measures if they are falling short.”

