Calls for fashion watchdog over High Street firms’ ‘unfair buying practices’

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 5:12 pm Updated: January 8, 2023, 5:14 pm
Calls have been made to set up a watchdog for the fashion industry (Liam McBurney/PA)
Calls have been made to set up a watchdog for the fashion industry (Liam McBurney/PA)

Campaigners have called for a fashion watchdog to be set up to stop the “unacceptable purchasing practices” uncovered by researchers, who named High Street shops Zara and Primark as among those treating suppliers unfairly.

In a survey of 1,000 Bangladeshi manufacturers, researchers found large brands paying below the cost of production, with the majority of factories selling to the largest retailers paying the same prices despite the cost of raw materials increasing.

In the research by the University of Aberdeen and charity Transform Trade, published on Sunday, report authors said the suppliers named 1,138 brands they had contracts with in February 2020 and of those 37% were reported as having engaged in unfair practices.

More than half of suppliers said they had suffered unfair purchasing practices, including cancellations, failure to pay, delays in payment and discount demands, with knock-on effects including forced overtime and harassment.

Fiona Gooch, senior policy adviser at Transform Trade, described the findings as a “wake-up call”.

“We need a fashion watchdog to stop unacceptable purchasing practices of the clothing retailers benefiting from large consumer markets, along the same lines as existing protections for food suppliers,” she said.

“Only when suppliers are able to plan ahead, with confidence that they will earn as expected, can they deliver good working conditions for their workers.”

Zara, the report said, had 90 factories producing for the brand in March 2020.

Researchers said 31% of factories reported cancelled or partially cancelled orders, 27% had price reductions, 10% had orders which the firm refused to pay for while in transit or production, and 30% had reported payment being delayed for at least three months.

Meanwhile, Primark, which had 35 factories working on products according to the report, cancelled or partially cancelled orders from 34% of surveyed factories, reduced the price of orders at 20%, and 11% of factories reported payments being delayed.

The study, called Impact of Global Clothing Retailers’ Unfair Practices on Bangladeshi Suppliers During Covid-19, also said large numbers of firms were reported to be buying from factories facing rising costs for raw materials and nearly one in five were struggling to pay the Bangladeshi minimum wage of £2.30 per day.

Larger brands buying from many factories were engaging in unfair purchasing practices more often than smaller brands, the supplier survey said, and every brand buying from 15 or more factories was reported to be engaging in at least one of these practices.

The survey also found that post-lockdown, garment factories cut a quarter of their workforce, which report authors said suggested up to 900,000 workers could have lost their jobs.

Oxford Street Stores Stock
The report said Zara had 90 factories producing for the brand in March 2020 (Yui Mok/PA)

Making clothing has become Bangladesh’s most important manufacturing sector, accounting for 20% of its GDP. Employing around four million workers, more than 12 million are dependent on the sector for their livelihood, researchers said.

Ms Gooch said when “retailers treat suppliers badly by breaching previously arranged terms, it’s workers who suffer”.

“If a retailer fails to pay the agreed amount, or delays payments, the supplier has to cut costs some other way, and this is frequently passed on to their workers, who have the least power in the supply chain,” she said.

“Reports of being rehired on worse pay and conditions, bullying and unpaid overtime are the predictable result. We need a fashion watchdog to regulate UK garment retailers, along the same lines as the existing supermarket watchdog.”

Supermarkets have the Groceries Code Adjudicator, a watchdog which enforces a statutory code of practice which bans certain unfair purchasing practices by large retailers towards their food and groceries suppliers, irrespective of location.

Primark and Zara have been approached for comment.

