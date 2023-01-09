Union leaders to meet rail minister in bid to secure deal to end strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Union leaders to meet rail minister in bid to secure deal to end strikes

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 12:03 am
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (PA)
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (PA)

Talks aimed at resolving the rail workers dispute will be held on Monday after a week of disruption to services because of strikes.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and Aslef took industrial action which crippled services, with only one in five trains running between Tuesday and Saturday.

Union leaders will meet rail minister Huw Merriman as they continue to insist the Government is blocking a deal to end the long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper denies the allegation, saying he is facilitating talks between unions and employers.

A passenger at Waterloo East train station in London during a rail strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions
A passenger at Waterloo East train station in London during a rail strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions (PA)

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Today I want to see the Government stop play-acting because the truth, written in black and white in their rail contracts, is that they’ve been in complete control of this dispute from day one.

“The train operators cannot move without Government say-so.

“Passengers, workers and businesses are suffering and even rail company managers are beginning to break ranks in despair at the Government’s approach.

“The minister cannot hide behind this fairy story that he is just a facilitator.

“His Government can end this dispute today by taking out the conditions they put in to torpedo a resolution and let the companies make a deal.”

A passenger at Waterloo train station in London during a rail strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union
Rail union and industry officials will give evidence to the Transport Select Committee on Wednesday (PA)

Meanwhile, Aslef leaders will consider an offer – made on Friday by the Rail Delivery Group on behalf of train operators – of a 4% pay rise for last year and 4% this year.

Conditions were attached to the offer, such as speeding up the training of drivers, as well as over Sunday working arrangements.

Rail union and industry officials will give evidence to the Transport Select Committee on Wednesday.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “The Transport Secretary and rail minister have held polite, constructive meetings with a range of union leaders since taking office.

“They have had open and honest conversations about the serious challenges facing the railways.

“Passengers have rightly had enough of rail strikes and want the disruption to end.

“Unions should step back from strike action so we can start 2023 by ending this damaging dispute.

“Inflation-matching pay increases for all public sector workers would cost everyone more in the long term – worsening debt, fuelling inflation and costing every household an extra £1,000.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
4
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
5
Exclusively Highlands market at Eden Court. Image: Kirsty Stewart.
Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value…
6
ANM Group raises £176K throughout its anniversary year. Picture shows (from left) Louise Norrie, Jenna Simpson, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson, Peter Watson, Tom Johnston, Stuart Stephen, Sandra MacIntosh, Alan Hutcheon, Tammy Main, Jacqui Murray and Katie McRobbie. Image: ANM Group.
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
7
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands
8
CalMac ferry sailing across the sea
Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong…

More from Press and Journal

Young blonde woman holding english banknotes pounds, showing money smiling happy and confident outdoors; Shutterstock ID 2199299893; purchase_order: ; job:
Your Money: How you can make yourself £1,000 in 2023
Left to right technician Richard Osborne & Professor Dragan Jovcic. Image: Scottish Enterprise
Aberdeen University green energy spin out project receives £75,000 funding
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
'I love them so much' - Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Aberdeen city road closed following crash as police try to trace occupants
Dean Campbell celebrates his winner for Stevenage against Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell nets dramatic FA Cup winner for Stevenage against Aston Villa
Brody Paterson in action for Hartlepool United. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13627163k)
Brody Paterson: Hartlepool boss Keith Curle confirms Cove Rangers interest in defender
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University faces backlash after putting trigger warnings on beloved children's book
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison gave them the lead in the Scottish Cup tie. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women 2-0 Hutchison Vale: Gavin Levey pleased to progress in Scottish Cup despite…
Train tickets would be on average £13 more expensive without government subsidy. Image: DC Thomson.
Rail tickets would increase by average of £13 on every journey if subsidy to…
: CR0030651
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented