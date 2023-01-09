1.4m households could face rate rises when renewing fixed mortgages in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

1.4m households could face rate rises when renewing fixed mortgages in 2023

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 11:06 am Updated: January 9, 2023, 12:33 pm
More than 1.4 million UK households are facing the prospect of interest rate rises when they renew their fixed-rate mortgages in 2023, according to the ONS (Joe Giddens/PA)
More than 1.4 million UK households are facing the prospect of interest rate rises when they renew their fixed-rate mortgages in 2023, according to the ONS (Joe Giddens/PA)

More than 1.4 million households are facing the prospect of interest rate rises when they renew their fixed-rate mortgages this year, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The majority of fixed-rate mortgages in the UK (57%) which are coming up for renewal in 2023 were fixed at interest rates below 2%, it said.

Deals that are due to mature in 2024 will include two-year fixed rate deals from 2022 and five-year fixes from 2019, when mortgage rates were generally higher than 2%, the report added.

The ONS said that, based on Bank of England data, a peak in fixed deals ending is expected between April and June this year.

A string of Bank of England base rate hikes have taken place over the past year, but borrowers on fixed-rate mortgages have been cushioned from their immediate impact. Some may get a shock when they come to renew.

Mortgage rates spiked last autumn in the aftermath of the mini-budget, but have since started to settle.

The “effective” – or average – interest rate on outstanding mortgages with a fixed rate was 2.08% in November 2022, the report said.

This contrasted with an average interest rate of 4.41% on variable-rate mortgages and average interest rates being offered on new fixed-rate mortgages at about 6%.

Should the interest rate on a £100,000 mortgage increase from 2% to 6%, assuming a 25-year capital and repayment mortgage, then the monthly repayment on the same mortgage would increase by £220, from £424 to £644, the ONS said.

Assuming the same increase on a £300,000 mortgage, monthly repayments would rise by £661, from £1,272 to £1,933, it said.

The potential increases borrowers will face will depend on individual circumstances and people may want to speak to their lender or a broker for more clarity about their position.

The ONS pointed to the Bank of England’s financial stability report of December 2022, suggesting homeowners on fixed rates set to expire by the end of 2023 are facing monthly repayment increases of about £250 on refinancing to a new fixed deal.

Private renters are also facing an increase in their housing costs, with rental price growth at its highest rate in the UK since records began in 2016, the ONS said.

Around a quarter (26%) of renters surveyed between December 7 and 18, 2022, reported their rent payments had gone up in the past six months, according to data from the Opinions and Lifestyle Survey (OPN).

Private rental prices paid by tenants in the UK rose by 4% in the 12 months to November, 2022, up from 3.8% in the 12 months to October, 2022, according to ONS data.

In the year to March 2021, renters in the UK spent a total of £106.50 per week on rent once housing benefit, rebates and other allowances received were accounted for.

This equates to 24% of their average weekly expenditure.

Meanwhile, mortgage holders spent a total of £140.80 per week on mortgage repayments, equal to 16% of their average weekly spending.

Amid rising living costs, both mortgage holders and renters have found their payments increasingly difficult to service, according to people asked in the latest OPN survey.

The proportion of people finding it somewhat difficult or very difficult to afford their rent or mortgage payments edged up towards the end of last year, from 27% in September to 31% in December.

Additionally, 45% of adults with mortgages reported being very or somewhat worried about the changes in mortgage interest rates in December.

Mortgage pricing is a decision for individual firms and it is impacted by various factors, including a borrower’s credit history.

Some borrowers may find when they come to renew that they have paid down enough of their debt to be in a lower loan-to-value (LTV) bracket than they were previously, which could have a positive impact on the deals available to them.

A spokesman for trade association UK Finance said: “Lenders stand ready to help customers who might be struggling with their mortgage payments, with a range of tailored support available.

“Anyone who is concerned about their finances should contact their lender as soon as possible to discuss the options available to help.”

Gary Smith, financial planning director at wealth manager Evelyn Partners, said: “Those who have deals expiring this year face a difficult choice as to whether to fix again or risk a variable-rate deal.

“The former could mean locking in at a relatively high interest rate in order to achieve certainty. The latter could mean rising payments in the short-term but possibly lower payments in the medium-term as benchmark interest rates plateau or even start to come down.”

He added: “The danger is that those who are already paying a substantial proportion of their net income in mortgage costs will be stretched by the increased payments on their new deal, and therefore reduce monthly saving – whether that is cash, investment Isa or pension – or even eat into their savings.”

Mr Smith said some borrowers may consider extending their mortgage term, which could potentially mean paying off their home loan into their retirement.

For some homeowners, it could mean putting off their retirement to a later date, he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
2
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
3
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
5
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
6
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
7
SPCA rehome staffy
‘He is as happy as ever’: 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
8
Ellon TSB restuarant plans have been tabled
Restaurant plans for old Ellon TSB and shop empty since Storm Frank damage could…
9
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk’s ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and –…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…

More from Press and Journal

CR0038885 Action from Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park In pic........ Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Jamie Watt reveals his pride after Banks o' Dee dismissal
People silhouetted against the burning Clavie in Burghead.
Crowds expected for return of Burning of the Clavie
Principal project manager Jason Kelmanis overseeing the castle project. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Behind the scenes at Inverness Castle as multi-million pound project pushes on
Highland League Weekly returns for 2023 with Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v Strathspey Thistle highlights, and much more!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v…
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger will quit to join Somerset County
The public toilets on Margaret Street will close four early from now on. Image: Google Maps/ Councillor Dawn Black / Facebook.
Vandals repeatedly target Stonehaven toilets - setting fires and dumping rubbish
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring on Sunday against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her press conference on winter pressures in the NHS (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
The Voice of the North: Scottish Government must stop dithering over NHS crisis
A9 Perth to Inverness was closed earlier due to collision between a lorry and car. Image: Google Maps.
Man in hospital after car and lorry crash on the A9 near Aviemore
Jamie Watt has left his position as boss of Banks o' Dee. Picture by Kath Flannery
Banks o' Dee management duo 'have left' Highland League club after latest loss

Editor's Picks

Most Commented