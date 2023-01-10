Christmas boosts sales but masks nervous festive season for consumers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christmas boosts sales but masks nervous festive season for consumers

By Press Association
January 10, 2023, 12:03 am
Christmas shoppers provided retail and hospitality with a crucial boost despite the cost-of-living crisis and rail strikes, figures show (PA)
The increased cost of goods saw Christmas retail sales values up almost 7% on last December, masking a nervous festive season for consumers, figures show.

Total sales increased by 6.9% in December against an increase of 2.1% in December 2021 – well above the three-month average growth of 4.4% and 12-month average growth of 3.1%, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.

UK retail sales increased 6.5% on a like-for-like basis from December 2021, when they had increased by 0.6%.

However, the rise in sales masked a significant drop in volumes considering historically record inflation.

Consumers shunned big ticket technology purchases in December, opting for energy efficient household appliances and Christmas mainstays of clothes and beauty items.

Food sales were also strong, growing nearly 8% year-on-year as families gathered at home to make the most of an unrestricted Christmas.

Despite the bad weather, and with postal strikes ongoing, shoppers opted to head for the high street to browse for Christmas presents, with online sales growth continuing to slide across a number of categories.

Across last year overall, total UK retail sales increased by 3.1% on 2021, while food growth reached 3% and non-food growth hit 3.2%.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “After an exceptionally challenging year which saw inflation climb and consumer confidence plummet, the uptick in spending over Christmas gave many retailers cause for cheer.

“Nonetheless, despite the stronger sales, growth remained below inflation, making December the ninth consecutive month of falling volumes.

“Retail faces further headwinds in 2023. Cost pressures show little immediate signs of waning, and consumer spending will be further constrained by increasing living costs.”

Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, said: “Whilst the numbers for sales growth in December look healthy, with sales values up by nearly 7% on last year, this is largely due to goods costing more and masks the fact that the volume of goods that people are buying is significantly down on this time last year.

Christmas shopping
Industrial action by the Royal Mail may have meant more people hit the high street for their Christmas shopping (James Manning/PA)

“With Christmas behind us, retailers are facing a challenging few months as consumers manage rising interest rates and energy prices by reducing their non-essential spending, and industrial action across a number of sectors could also impact sales.”

Meanwhile, figures from Barclays show consumer card spending grew 4.4% year-on-year in December – slightly higher than in November (3.9%), but well below the 9.3% rise in consumer price inflation.

Hospitality and travel received a boost from Christmas parties, the football World Cup and 2023 holiday bookings, while the cold snap saw spending on utilities climb even higher, and postal strikes hampered online retail, meaning shoppers headed to the high street for last-minute gifts.

Data from Barclays, which sees nearly half of the nation’s credit and debit card transactions, reveals that spending on essential items increased 5.1% in December, although this was slightly lower than November’s year-on-year 7.1%, with spending on fuel seeing its smallest rise of 10.6% since March 2021.

Supermarket spending was up 5.5%, but this was lower than the 6.5% growth seen in November.

The percentage of Britons reporting concerns about rising food prices remains high at 91%, while 65% say they have been looking for ways to reduce the cost of their weekly shop, Barclays reported.

As December’s cold snap led more households to turn up or increase their heating, spending on utilities increased by 40.6%, slightly higher than November’s 40.1%.

Esme Harwood, director at Barclays, said: “The retail, travel and hospitality sectors all saw noticeable growth in December. Sports and outdoor retailers saw their largest increase since March 2022 as many Brits sought to get a head start on their January health kick. Meanwhile, pubs, bars and clubs benefited from Christmas parties and football fans watching the World Cup.

“However, it’s worth noting that these figures look more positive in comparison to December 2021, as the spread of Omicron kept Brits away from high streets and hospitality venues. It seems this year shoppers returned to the high street to make the most of the festive period despite the cost-of-living challenges.”

