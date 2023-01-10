Oil delivery delays leave elderly and families without heating and hot water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil delivery delays leave elderly and families without heating and hot water

By Press Association
January 10, 2023, 12:58 pm
Watson Fuels has faced scores of customer complaints online detailing experiences without heating or hot water during December (Yui Mok/PA)
Watson Fuels has faced scores of customer complaints online detailing experiences without heating or hot water during December (Yui Mok/PA)

Customers of a national fuel distributor, including elderly people living alone and young families, have described being left for long “horrible” periods without heating and hot water this winter as a result of failed oil deliveries.

Watson Fuels, one of the largest fuel distributors in the UK, has received dozens of complaints through Twitter and review website Trustpilot detailing homes suffering through December and the new year without heating or hot water due to delayed deliveries worth hundreds of pounds.

Heather Cullum, 78, is a retired British Airways operations manager and, while dealing with two burst pipes that flooded a room in her house, was without hot water for more than three weeks during mid-December’s cold snap as oil from Watson Fuels went undelivered.

“It was horrible,” Ms Cullum, who lives with her two cats in Copthorne, West Sussex, told the PA news agency.

Winter weather Feb 13th 2021
Families were left without hot water during December’s cold snap (Yui Mok/PA)

“Christmas and new year here on my own with no heating is not great, is it?

“I was upset and I did get concerned because you can’t get too cold – I just had to get under the duvet to try and keep warm … the cats keep me warm.

“I started to get very anxious, I did tell them that. I was getting very concerned that there was no response from them.”

Ms Cullum submitted an order for oil on December 6 and was initially informed of a delay in delivery until December 22.

When no oil showed up on the day, Ms Cullum emailed staff again on December 26 to explain she would have to turn her heating off.

Watson Fuels responded that a delivery would then be made on December 28, but when one failed to appear, they promised a delivery on December 31.

After New Year’s Eve, all but one of Ms Cullum’s pleas went unanswered – when she emailed to cancel her order, which Watson Fuels swiftly obliged within 24 hours.

“They didn’t keep their promises … how can I know what I’m dealing with?” she said.

“People are far worse off than me, maybe disabled.

“I do feel they should be held accountable in some way that they treat people like that. They don’t care.”

“(They say they are) going to deliver and it isn’t done. It leaves more days of you being anxious and cold and not knowing what’s going on.”

Ms Cullum soon made an order with Exswift Fuels and has had her heating and hot water back on since January 6, which she described as “lovely”.

She also said she felt “lucky” to have a community around her, who brought her hot food and helped where possible while Ms Cullum was left on hold “for hours” at a time.

According to Which?, around 5% of homes in Great Britain have oil central heating instead of gas central heating.

Ross Mattison, 44, ordered oil from Watson Fuels on December 14 for it to arrive on January 3.

He said deliveries were promised on both January 7 and 9 but by Tuesday, it had still not arrived.

Ross Mattison
Ross Mattison, along with his wife and four children, were forced to live without hot water and heating due to Watson Fuels’ delays (Ross Mattison/PA)

Mr Mattison, who with his wife owns SkinClique aesthetic clinics, cancelled the delivery and reordered with a local provider after being forced to turn the heating and hot water off on Saturday.

“It’s not acceptable, is it? They haven’t said anything and I haven’t been able to find anything online,” Mr Mattison, from Sharpthorne, West Sussex, told PA.

“I went to drop my children at school last Thursday and as I turned the corner out of my road there was a Watson Fuel truck parked there.

“Literally 100 metres from my front door. I assumed that when I got home that my oil tank would be full. Obviously it wasn’t.”

Mr Mattison is a father to four children aged 15, 11, nine and seven, who, along with their parents, have had no way to bathe apart from “filling the bath up with hot water”.

He said he had resigned himself to waiting after initially feeling “angry” last week.

“I managed to get through a few times last week and spoke to the same lady a couple of times. She was also meant to call me back on Friday to confirm a delivery for Saturday, she didn’t.”

A range of customer complaints on Trustpilot details similar experiences.

“They have hundreds of pounds of mine as a monthly direct debit scheme. I can’t even get through to them to get my money back so I can order from a reliable company,” one person wrote on Monday.

Another said: “Ordered 11th December, still no oil. Have rang several times at least for an hour on hold, each time they say they will get back to me but don’t.”

PA has contacted Watson Fuels for comment but it had not responded at the time of publication.

