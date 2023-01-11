Strikes set to disrupt services on Elizabeth Line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Strikes set to disrupt services on Elizabeth Line

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 3:11 pm Updated: January 11, 2023, 6:29 pm
The Elizabeth Line will be disrupted by strike action (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Elizabeth Line will be disrupted by strike action (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Rail services on London’s new Elizabeth Line will be disrupted on Thursday because of a strike over pay and pensions.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Prospect will walk out for the day, followed by other forms of industrial action until next month.

Transport for London (TfL) warned customers to expect travel disruption, saying it was doing everything it could to reduce the impact of the strike and was working with operator MTR-Elizabeth line to run as many services as possible.

There will be no service throughout the day in the central section of the line between Abbey Wood and Paddington.

The Elizabeth line will operate as separate railways on the east and west of the line, but passengers were warned there may be short-notice alterations or cancellations.

In the east, between Shenfield and Liverpool Street mainline station, the Elizabeth line will operate a Saturday service of eight trains per hour, with three extra services per hour during the morning and evening peak.

In the west there will be limited services, with two trains per hour running from Paddington to Reading, two trains per hour running from Paddington to Maidenhead, two trains per hour running from Paddington to Heathrow Terminal 4 and no services running to Heathrow Terminal 5.

TfL said it has made a two-year offer of a 4% pay increase for 2022 and 4.4% increase in 2023, describing it as “fair.”

Howard Smith, TfL’s Director of the Elizabeth line, said: “Strikes are bad news for everyone, and we urge the TSSA and Prospect to continue to work with us to avoid industrial action.

“These strikes will have a detrimental effect during a time where we are encouraging customers back on to trains into central London, in which the Elizabeth line has played a leading role.”

The strike is the first industrial action on the line since it opened last May.

Unions say they are also in dispute over pensions.

TSSA members voted by nine to one in favour of strike action in a ballot last year after talks failed at the arbitration service, Acas.

Talks have taken place this week but the strike, as well as action short of a strike, will go ahead.

TSSA members work in roles including traffic managers, service and infrastructure, and incident response manager grades.

TSSA Organiser, Mel Taylor said: “Our members are rightly taking this action because they are not prepared to be pushed around on pay and pensions.

“We know workers at Rail for London Infrastructure (RfLI) are being paid significantly less than equivalent colleagues across the TfL network and that is simply not acceptable.

“Our members have the power to bring the Elizabeth Line to a standstill and that is exactly what will happen as a result of this strike and the lack of a serious offer from TfL.

“The company needs to understand we are serious. Our members are determined to get the fair deal they deserve having not seen an annual pay increase for almost three years. An improved offer which addresses the scandalous disparity in pay is the way to resolve this dispute.”

Mike Clancy, General Secretary of Prospect, said: “The Elizabeth Line is Britain’s best performing railway yet its workers are being treated significantly worse than equivalent workers on the rest of London’s network. This year’s pay increase is significantly lower than London Underground, and that’s on top of already lower pay rates.

“Despite continuing talks there has been no substantive movement from the employer so our members have been left with no choice but to strike.

“The Elizabeth Line is bringing in substantial revenue so there is no reason why there can’t be some movement on pay.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks