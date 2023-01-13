Ocado set to post grocery growth in latest festive update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ocado set to post grocery growth in latest festive update

By Press Association
January 13, 2023, 2:16 pm
Undated handout photo issued by Ocado of one of their delivery vans (Ocado/PA)
Undated handout photo issued by Ocado of one of their delivery vans (Ocado/PA)

Ocado investors will be hoping it becomes the latest retailer to indicate that consumer spending over the key festive quarter was more resilient than many expected.

The online retail giant is set to post an increase in grocery sales over the latest period when it updates investors on Tuesday January 17.

The firm’s technology operation is also expected to show signs of positivity after recent licensing deal.

Tuesday’s update comes after two weeks of UK retail updates which have largely pointed towards resilient spending among shoppers.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Ocado’s grocery partner Marks & Spencer all saw shares increase after reporting jumps over Christmas.

Figures from Kantar earlier this month suggested Ocado increased sales by 8.2% over the three months to December 25 and maintained its market share.

However, analysts have suggested there could be justification to be cautious after Ocado warned that shoppers were buying smaller baskets of items due to the increased cost of living in the firm’s previous update in September.

At the time, the retailer said the average basket that customers checked out reduced by 6% to £116 in the 13 weeks to the end of August and shrank more quickly in the following weeks.

Ocado Retail also came under pressure from shoppers switching towards cheaper product lines.

Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “In the third quarter the group’s average selling price rose 5% overall, but within that there was a 2% decline relating to the preference for value goods.

“We expect this trend to have continued in the final quarter, and we’ll find out the extent of changing customer attitudes over the important festive season.”

However, other retailers such as Sainsbury’s have hailed strong sales of their luxury lines as shoppers celebrated Christmas and New Year, which could provide Ocado with some respite.

The FTSE 100 business has seen its shares drop by around half of the past year as more shoppers also returned to physical stores.

However, the firm has had a stronger performance in recent months due to its technology business and licensing for other retailers.

Russ Mould, AJ Bell investment director, said: “Shares have since rallied, helped by the latest licensing deal for the Ocado Smart Platform, this time with South Korea’s Lotte Shopping, and shareholders will look for an update here and progress at the other licensing deals, in the US, France, Sweden, Canada and others.”

Investors will also be keen to hear the firm’s earnings outlook amid continued cost inflation, with AJ Bell highlighting that a consensus of analysts have predicted a loss of around £47 million in earnings for the past year.

