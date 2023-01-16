Number of Scots in work falls for first time in almost two years, says RBS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Number of Scots in work falls for first time in almost two years, says RBS

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 12:03 am
The number of people in employment in Scotland has fallen for the first time in almost two years, according to RBS (Yui Mok/PA)
The number of people in employment in Scotland has fallen for the first time in almost two years, according to RBS (Yui Mok/PA)

Scotland’s private sector recorded a “grim” performance in December with the number of people in employment falling for the first time in almost two years, the Royal Bank of Scotland has said.

The ongoing drop in business and challenging demand conditions have resulted in the number of people in employment falling for the first time in 21 months, according to the bank’s monthly purchasing manager’s index (PMI) for December.

A fall in the number of people in work has disrupted a period of uninterrupted growth that began in April 2021, driven by lower staffing levels reported at service providers.

However, the overall decline is “marginal” with goods producers noting a slight rise in headcounts.

Graph showing a slight decline in business activity in Scotland (RBS/PA)

Where a fall was noted, businesses were making cuts to numbers or delayed recruitment for vacancies.

The pace of job shedding across Scotland was slightly faster than the UK average, which similarly reported a fall in payroll numbers for the first time in 22 months.

Business activity overall fell “solidly” during December, following a five-month trend of reduction.

Companies also reported a substantial rise in costs during December due to rising wages, inflation, the ongoing energy crisis, and Brexit.

A fall in demand led to a decrease in new work received across Scotland’s private sector in December.

The cost-of-living crisis, higher interest rates and growing economic uncertainty were all linked to the loss in client appetite.

Activity fell solidly during December, in line with a five-month sequence of reduction.

The bank’s latest PMI showed the business activity index, which is a measure of combined manufacturing and service sector output, did improve slightly from a recent low of 43.9 in November to 48.3 in December.

It signals the softest downturn in activity over the last five months.

The downturn in incoming new business across Scotland was stronger than that recorded at the UK level.

Confidence across the sector decreased for the second month running in December.

The war in Ukraine, a slowdown in the housing market and inflation weighed heavily on confidence.

Judith Cruickshank, chair of RBS’s Scotland board, said: “The Scottish private sector recorded another grim performance during December.

“Client appetite suffered as various economic headwinds continued to dominate the business environment. That said, the downturn across Scotland visibly eased from November, as both private sector output and new work received fell at softer paces.

“Moreover, the loss in demand helped to relieve price pressures, with slower rates of inflation seen for both input costs and output charges. Nonetheless, these remain well above their respective historical averages.

“As we move into 2023, it will be important as to how firms adjust to demand shortfalls.

“We have already noticed the first reduction in employment since March 2021.

“Moreover, amid a high inflation and interest rate environment, it will be difficult to revive demand and (that) will be the primary concern for businesses.”

