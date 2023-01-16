Average price tag on a home jumped by about £3,300 in January – Rightmove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Average price tag on a home jumped by about £3,300 in January – Rightmove

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 12:03 am
The average price tag on a home jumped by £3,301 in January, according to Rightmove (Yui Mok/PA)
The average price tag on a home jumped by £3,301 in January, following some dips at the end of 2022, according to a property website.

Across Britain the average asking price is now £362,438, which is 0.9% higher than in December, Rightmove said.

January’s increase in the typical price tag on a newly-marketed property follows two months of falls, with average asking prices now £8,720 lower than a peak reached in October.

Rightmove said that a rise in asking prices would normally be expected in January.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property science, said: “The seasonal increase in new-seller asking prices this January from December is particularly encouraging for movers who are looking for the reassurance of familiar trends and a calmer, more measured market after the rapidly changing and at times chaotic economic climate of the final few months of last year.

Rightmove's house price map
Changes in average asking prices across Britain (Rightmove/PA)

“However, while average asking prices did rise in January, they are still £8,720 less than their peak in October.

“The early-bird sellers who are already on the market and have priced correctly are likely to reap the benefits of the bounce in buyer activity, while over-valuing sellers may get caught out as property stock builds over the next few weeks and months, and they experience more competition from other better-priced sellers in their area.”

Rightmove said the volume of prospective buyers sending inquiries to estate agents about homes has jumped in recent weeks, in a sign of pent-up demand.

On January 5, the number of people sending a request to an estate agent to value their home was the third largest on Rightmove’s records.

But even with the prospect of more sellers coming to market, the number of available homes for sale is still below long-term norms, the website said.

Mr Bannister said: “We expect that the full effect of affordability constraints and last year’s mortgage rate rises will hold back some segments of the market in the first half of the year, but our leading market indicators may start to identify some green shoots of growth that will go on to strengthen in the second half of 2023.”

