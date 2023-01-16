Just Eat to deliver Sainsbury’s orders within 30 minutes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sainsbury’s will tap into Just Eat’s network of thousands of riders by the end of next month as it starts offering deliveries through the app.

Customers of 175 Sainsbury’s shops across the UK will be able to order milk and other products though the Just Eat app, have a rider collect their order and get it delivered within half an hour, Just Eat said.

There will be more than 3,000 products available for delivery, and the companies hope the partnership will expand to other locations before the end of the year.

Our @JustEatUK team has partnered up with @sainsburys for #grocery delivery, marking a further tie up for Just Eat with a UK ‘Big Four’ supermarket. Read more here: https://t.co/8iBdzeXRXq pic.twitter.com/OZoIAwbaEp — Just Eat Takeaway.com (@JustEatTakeaway) January 16, 2023

It is a big addition to Just Eat’s growing grocery offering, a category which many takeaway delivery companies have been trying to muscle in on in recent years.

Rivals that focus purely on groceries, such as Turkey’s Getir or Germany’s Gorillas have become common sights on the streets of London since the pandemic.

“Just Eat’s grocery offering is going from strength to strength and continues to be an area of significant focus,” said Amy Heather, director of strategic accounts at Just Eat.

“We’re excited to be working with Sainsbury’s to bring even more choice and flexibility to our customers when ordering the food and products they want, when they want.

“With the partnership launching in more than 175 sites by March, we’re delighted to bring a wide range of options to thousands of consumers, demonstrating the huge value we can provide in this space with on-demand delivery.”

Just Eat said that on-demand grocery deliveries are growing in popularity around the world, and that it is committed to expanding its grocery options.

The business already partners with more than 30,000 grocery and convenience stories around the world. These include tie-ups with brands such as Asda, Spar, Shell, 7-Eleven and Getir.

Siobhan McMullan-Finnegan-Dehn, director of ecommerce at Sainsbury’s, said: “Just Eat will offer another fast and convenient way for customers to get Sainsbury’s groceries delivered to their door.

“We are always on the lookout for more ways to make our customers’ lives easier and we look forward to working with Just Eat and to serving more shoppers with even more great value and quality Sainsbury’s products.”