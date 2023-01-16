Two in five adults claim to have suffered economic or financial abuse – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two in five adults claim to have suffered economic or financial abuse – survey

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 12:39 pm
Six in 10 people who have suffered financial or economic abuse say their situation has worsened due to the cost-of-living crisis, according to a survey commissioned by Aviva (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Six in 10 (61%) people who have suffered financial or economic abuse say their situation has worsened due to the cost-of-living crisis, according to a survey.

Two-fifths (40%) of people have suffered from financial or economic abuse at some point in their adulthood, the research, commissioned by insurer Aviva, suggests.

Abuse can often leave victims with limited or no access to money when perpetrators take control of their finances, including their spending, bank accounts, borrowing, or perhaps restrict their access to transport and technology, affecting their ability to work.

Of those who said they had suffered financial or economic abuse, one in eight (12%) said the perpetrator took control of what they bought.

Just under one in 10 (9%) said their debit or credit card was used to pay for items without their knowledge and 7% had contracts taken out in their name for services such as mobile phones and credit cards for someone else to make use of.

A small proportion (2.5%) said they were made to change the beneficiary in their will.

In two-fifths (39%) of cases, the main perpetrator of the abuse was a spouse or partner, the survey found.

In nearly a quarter (23%) of cases, the offender was said to be a parent, sibling, or another family member.

One in seven people (14%) affected claimed they were deceived by their employer or a colleague, according to the survey of 3,000 people across the UK carried out by Censuswide in November 2022.

More than three-quarters (76%) of people affected said they had spoken to someone about the incidents, such as friends and family, their bank, the police or another professional body.

Alistair McQueen, head of savings and retirement at Aviva, said: “We are extremely concerned to hear these findings, but we completely understand the importance of making sure we protect our customers and employees from this type of abuse, especially those who are vulnerable. We communicate regularly about domestic abuse, including economic and financial abuse, to raise awareness and reduce stigma.”

Nicola Sharp-Jeffs, CEO and founder of Surviving Economic Abuse (SEA), said abuse may last for several years.

She said: “It’s more important than ever that banking and insurance providers are vigilant to this type of abuse and are aware of how perpetrators can coerce and exploit victims.

“Training is vital across all teams, from those in customer-facing roles to those designing and implementing new products, to recognise and support victims at every stage and shut down opportunities for further exploitation.

“It’s also clear that the increased cost of living is taking its toll, with almost two-thirds saying the crisis has worsened their situation.

“We’ve already seen firms taking proactive and innovative steps to support victim-survivors of economic abuse during these challenging times and we hope to see more of this in the new year.”

