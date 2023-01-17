Banking customers withdrew £83bn from ATMs in 2022, says Link network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banking customers withdrew £83bn from ATMs in 2022, says Link network

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 12:05 am
Banking customers withdrew £83 billion from cash machines last year, increasing from a total of £79 billion in 2021, according to ATM network Link (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Banking customers withdrew £83 billion from cash machines last year, increasing from a total of £79 billion in 2021, according to ATM network Link (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Banking customers collectively withdrew £83 billion from cash machines last year, increasing from £79 billion in 2021, according to ATM network Link.

But Link said that ATM use is still unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels.

In 2019, £115 billion was withdrawn from cash machines.

The average total value of ATM withdrawals per person over 16 in the UK was £1,564 last year, up from £1,462 in 2021, according to Link, which used Office for National Statistics (ONS) population data to make the calculations.

It said Northern Ireland remains the most “cash heavy” part of the UK. Banking customers in Northern Ireland withdrew an average of £2,266 in 2022.

Link said the number of ATMs fell from 52,547 in December 2021 to 51,253 in December 2022.

The decrease was driven by a fall in the number of fee-charging ATMs, from 11,691 in December 2021 to 10,384 in December 2022.

The number of free-to-use machines slightly increased, from 40,856 in December 2021 to 40,869 in December 2022.

Since 2019, Link has run a community request initiative that allows people to contact Link directly if they believe their community does not have good enough access to cash.

More than 150 community free-to-use ATMs have been installed by Link.

Graham Mott, director of strategy, Link, said: “While many people are now happy to use contactless or digital payments, our research shows there are very few people that are completely cashless.

“We also know that people are visiting cash machines less often, but on average take out more cash.

“It’s extremely good news that the Government is introducing legislation to help protect free access to cash.

“There are still over five million people who rely on access to cash and face-to-face banking services.

“Digital payments and banking may be fantastic for some, but at the moment, they don’t work for all, which is why this legislation is so important.”

Here are the average total values of ATM withdrawals in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 per person aged over 16, according to Link:

– Northern Ireland, £2,931, £2,124, £2,070, £2,266

– London, £2,572, £1,838, £1,699, £1,744

– Scotland, £2,553, £1,670, £1,578, £1,686

– North West, £2,420, £1,745, £1,662, £1,709

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £2,379, £1,705, £1,624, £1,691

– North East, £2,378, £1,711, £1,632, £1,745

– West Midlands, £2,191, £1,612, £1,523, £1,579

– East Midlands, £2,017, £1,427, £1,352, £1,400

– Wales, £2,005, £1,407, £1,349, £1,454

– East of England, £1,894, £1,299, £1,223, £1,260

– South East, £1,780, £1,196, £1,115, £1,165

– South West, £1,684, £1,090, £1,023, £1,069

– UK average, £2,193, £1,534, £1,462, £1,564

