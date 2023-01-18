London stocks underperform European peers despite inflation dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London stocks underperform European peers despite inflation dip

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 5:35 pm
A view of Canary Wharf and the River Thames (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A view of Canary Wharf and the River Thames (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The FTSE 100 slipped back again on Wednesday as UK inflation remained high despite pulling away from peak levels.

UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation showed a bigger-than-expected monthly increase despite the annual figure dipping to 10.5% in November.

The overall fall was largely in line with expectations and did little to improve sentiment as food inflation struck a new 45-year high.

It resulted in another session where London fared worse than its peers across the Channel who remained steady during a broadly calm trading session.

The FTSE 100 finished the day down 20.33 points, or 0.26%, at 7,830.7.

The Dax dipped 0.03% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 0.09% higher.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been another broadly positive session for markets in Europe, after US inflation and retail sales pointed to a slowing economy, and the prospect of a slower path in rate hikes.

“The FTSE100 has once again underperformed after the latest UK inflation numbers served to put upward pressure on the pound, after month-on-month inflation came in above expectations at 0.4%, and annual core inflation remained steady at 6.3%.”

In the US, the markets initially opened higher after producer price inflation came in below expectations but drifted after a fall in bond yields.

Meanwhile, sterling made progress against a dollar which was weakened by the latest US PPI figures, which also pointed to a slowdown in consumer spending.

The pound was up 0.49% against the dollar at 1.234 and was 0.5% higher against the euro at 1.143 at the close.

In company news, Currys shares improved strongly after the retailer said a better-than-expected performance in the UK and Ireland managed to offset its struggles in Scandinavia.

The company told shareholders on Wednesday, that trade in the British Isles had improved during the 10 weeks to January 7 – its so-called “peak” period – when compared with the rest of the financial year to date.

Shares in the company closed 6.8p higher at 66.75p.

Just Eat also finished higher after the takeaway delivery specialist returned to an underlying profit earlier than expected thanks to cost-cutting and said it expects to remain profitable in 2023.

The Amsterdam-based group nevertheless said order numbers dropped by 12% to 239.8 million across the group and were down by 10% in the UK and Ireland, at 65.4 million.

Currys stock
Currys shares improved strongly after the retailer said a better-than-expected performance in the UK and Ireland managed to offset its struggles in Scandinavia (Currys/PA)

Shares in the business finished up 86.5p at 2,215.5p on Wednesday.

The price of oil edged towards its highest levels since the start of December as markets continue to price in a rebound.

Brent crude oil increased by 0.84% to 86.64 US dollars (£70.11) per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Glencore, up 23.7p to 576.6p, Ocado Group, up 28.8p to 761.8p, Antofagasta, up 58p to 1,799.5p, Burberry Group, up 74p to 2,317p, and Experian, up 88p to 3,049p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were BT Group, down 4.2p to 128p, Haleon, down 9.25p to 317.95p, Diageo, down 99p to 3,667.5p, Reckitt Benckiser Group, down 148p to 5,834p, and Coca-Cola HBC, down 44.5p to 1,919p.

