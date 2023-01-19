Dunelm sales rise as shoppers buy heaters and thick duvets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Homeware and furnishings retailer Dunelm has revealed a jump in sales for the past quarter as shoppers bought heaters and thick duvets to offset the rocketing cost of heating their homes.

The Leicestershire-based retailer said annual profits are set to beat market expectations following a strong Christmas period.

Total sales increased by 18% to £478 million over the 13 weeks to December 31, compared with the same period last year.

It highlighted that sales for the quarter were up 48% on pre-pandemic levels.

Dunelm told investors that it saw “strong” growth both in its online business and in stores.

Sales were boosted by popular autumn and winter product ranges, with the business highlighting broad growth across its categories.

It also highlighted a particular boost from “Winter Warm” items, such as heated indoor airers, as customers sought to mitigate the impact of higher household heating costs.

Dunelm also revealed that it saw a significant boost to trading from its winter sale, as shoppers looked for discounts amid the rising cost-of-living.

Nick Wilkinson, chief executive officer, said: “We have delivered another strong performance and the relevance of Dunelm’s value offering has really come to the fore.

“Customers have enjoyed shopping our winter warm ranges as they find innovative ways to manage rising heating costs.

“Our Christmas assortment also proved popular as customers prepared their homes for the festive period.

“We are deeply conscious of the challenges which everyone is facing and remain focussed on making every pound count across our entire offer, so customers can feel confident in receiving outstanding value whatever their budget or taste.”

Shares in the company were down 1.9% at 1,052.8p in early trading.