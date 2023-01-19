London markets slide on lower housing and mining stocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

London markets slide on lower housing and mining stocks

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 5:23 pm
The City of London skyline (Victoria Jones/PA)
The City of London skyline (Victoria Jones/PA)

Early year optimism faded further on Thursday as London stocks drifted lower on the back of a poor session for housing firms and miners.

Downbeat trading in the US from Tuesday weighed on traders throughout the session, while the FTSE was also impacted by a rise in the pound.

The FTSE 100 finished the day down 83.41 points, or 1.07%, at 7,747.29.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have taken their cues from last night’s weak US finish opening and traded sharply lower as the early year optimism starts to run into a little bit of turbulence, and some profit taking, with the Dax and FTSE 100 both slipping to one week lows.

“Today’s biggest fallers have included house builders after the latest RICS house price balance survey falls further into negative territory from -26% in November to -42% in December.

“A sharp reversal in copper prices is also weighing on the basic resources sector, pulling the likes of Antofagasta, Anglo American and Glencore.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the Dax dipped 1.72% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 1.7% lower.

In the US, the main markets continued their decline, albeit at a softer rate, as weekly jobless claims fell to their lowest levels since September last year.

Meanwhile, sterling nudged higher after another spell of weakness for the US dollar.

The pound was up 0.14% against the dollar at 1.236 and was 0.03% higher against the euro at 1.144 at the close.

In company news, Dr Martens plummeted in value after the bootmaker and fashion firm said unseasonably warm weather last autumn and problems at a warehouse have eaten into its performance in the US.

The company downgraded its outlook for the financial year after what boss Kenny Wilson said had been a “challenging” period.

Investor sentiment, therefore, took a downturn and shares finished the session 64.3p lower at 144.9p.

Elsewhere in retail, Hotel Chocolat shareholders welcomed a sweeter update as the chocolate chain revealed plans to open more shops after a strong performance by UK stores.

The company said that UK and Ireland stores witnessed like-for-like growth of 10% over the nine weeks to Christmas Day.

It closed 23p higher at 208.5p on Thursday.

Boohoo shares dipped again after the fast fashion business reported lower sales over the final months of 2022.

The retailer said that its UK and US units had driven an 11% fall in sales across the group in the four months to the end of December. Boohoo shares declined by 4.96p to 42.41p as a result.

The price of oil tipped higher after IEA’s Fatih Birol said that energy markets could be tighter in 2023 as demand picks up.

Brent crude oil increased by 0.68% to 85.56 US dollars (£69.20) per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Entain, up 36.5p at 1,482p, Severn Trent, up 59p at 2,802p, Beasley, up 11.5p at 646p, United Utilities, up 15.5p at 1,040.5p, and Hiscox, up 16.5p at 1,121p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Ocado Group, down 54p at 707.8p, Persimmon, down 81p at 1,379p, Hargreaves Lansdown, down 42.4p at 887.4p, Antofagasta, down 76.5p at 1,723p, and Berkeley, down 173p at 4,189p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone
Defiant Dons boss Jim Goodwin insists he can turn Aberdeen's fortunes around
Ben Paton.
Ross County midfielder Ben Paton ruled out for nine months with cruciate ligament setback
Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on

Editor's Picks

Most Commented