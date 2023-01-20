Mark Harper: There is no ‘bottomless pit’ of money to improve RMT offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Harper: There is no ‘bottomless pit’ of money to improve RMT offer

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 3:18 pm Updated: January 20, 2023, 3:47 pm
Transport Secretary Mark Harper has insisted an offer made to the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will not be improved (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Transport Secretary Mark Harper has insisted an offer made to the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) in a bid to break the deadlocked dispute over pay, jobs and conditions will not be improved.

The Cabinet minister said there is “not a bottomless pit” of money available to railway workers.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators, has described its proposal to the RMT of a minimum pay rise of 9% over two years as its “best and final offer”.

Mr Harper was asked on a visit to a business near his Forest of Dean constituency if a rejection of the offer would be “the end”.

He told the BBC: “It is. I’ve made it very clear there is not a bottomless pit of taxpayers’ money.

“I think they’ve got a very fair offer and it’s comparable to what you’ve got in the private sector, and I hope members of the union get the opportunity to set out their views on it.”

Mr Harper went on to tell the PA news agency he has “tried to change the tone” of the debate since becoming Transport Secretary in October last year.

He went on: “I’ve made sure and helped facilitate some fair and reasonable pay offers.

“And I very much hope that those pay offers now get the opportunity to be put in front of the members of those unions, to accept them to help get the railways working more effectively for passengers.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said on Thursday the union’s executive will consider the offer and decide its next steps “in due course”.

Train services have been decimated by a series of strikes by railway workers since June 2022.

Talks continued this week in a bid to resolve the dispute between the RMT and Network Rail.

Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, told PA: “I don’t think there will be any more money on the table now as part of this, the Government has made that very, very clear.

“We’ve been at these conversations now for over two years and we think the way forward is to sit down coolly and calmly, look at the detail of what’s on the table for people to have a chance to realise the value of the offer, and then to put that to a referendum.

“I am confident that if people get a chance to understand what the offer really is, they will say we’ve had enough strike action, this is a fair deal, let’s get back to work, let’s start restoring pride in Britain’s railways.”

