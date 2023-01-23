Ofgem vows to tackle ‘inappropriate energy supplier pre-payment meter practices’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ofgem vows to tackle ‘inappropriate energy supplier pre-payment meter practices’

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 9:56 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 10:06 am
Ofgem is to review the checks and balances energy firms have around placing customers on pre-payment meters, warning it will take further legal action if it finds they are not taking due care (Nick Ansell/PA)
Ofgem is to review the checks and balances energy firms have around placing customers on pre-payment meters, warning it will take further legal action if it finds they are not taking due care (Nick Ansell/PA)

Ofgem is to review the checks and balances energy firms have around placing customers on pre-payment meters, warning it will take further legal action if it finds they are not taking due care.

In a blog, the watchdog’s chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, said he is concerned about the “sharp growth in households struggling to pay their bills being switched over to pre-payment meters, sometimes without their even knowing about it, leaving them without heating”.

It follows Business Secretary Grant Shapps’ demand over the weekend that energy suppliers stop forcing financially-stretched households to switch to pre-payment meters.

He also vowed to “name and shame” the worst offenders.

Mr Brearley said a review by the regulator last year of firms’ processes for dealing with the most vulnerable customers resulted in legal orders to improve and one company agreed to pay into Ofgem’s compensation fund, but he said the Business Secretary and Citizens Advice are “right to remain concerned”.

Mr Brearley wrote: “The numbers of forced installation of pre-payment meters is extremely high. It is simply not acceptable that vulnerable customers are left in the dark and cold in winter.

“Therefore, today, we will take forward a further, more detailed assessment to check whether plans have led to improvements.

“This review will focus specifically on self-disconnections, remote switching and forced installations, and the checks and balances companies have around any decision to put a customer on a pre-payment meter.

“If we find that they have not taken due care in this process, we will take further legal action against them.”

On Sunday, Mr Shapps said energy firms should first make greater efforts to help those struggling to pay their bills, such as offering credit or debt advice.

He also asked suppliers to reveal the number of warrant applications they have made to forcibly enter properties to install meters.

Ministers have been urged to impose a moratorium on the forced fitting of prepayment meters, with Labour promising to take the measure.

But the Government is resisting such a ban due to concerns over a subsequent increase in bailiff action.

It comes after hundreds of thousands of customers have been switched over to more costly prepayment meters, often unwillingly and without the offer of support, after failing to keep up with rising energy payments.

Some have found their smart meters switched to prepayment mode remotely while others have been confronted at their door by teams sent by energy companies – armed with magistrates’ court warrants – to physically make the change.

Campaigners say those switched often then go without power as they cannot afford to keep the meter topped up – something that is referred to as “self-disconnection”.

It comes after energy bills have soared due to rampant inflation and the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Major search operation stood down after offshore worker falls overboard in North Sea
2
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
3
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
4
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
5
Aberdeen Arts Centre wheelchair users currently face problems getting into the venue.
Changes to end wheelchair ‘discrimination’ at Aberdeen Arts Centre, MND-friendly Alford holiday home and…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
7
Rosehill Court incident
Man reportedly injured in ‘disturbance’ at Aberdeen tower block but police find no sign…
8
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
9
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Hayden Coulson in good spot with Middlesbrough and Aberdeen
10
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…

More from Press and Journal

Samantha Gardner from Inverness has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Samantha Gardner, 26, missing from Inverness after last seen on Saturday
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend during the Guinness Six Nations launch.
Six Nations at 'the highest level ever' but Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can compete…
James Watt has been awarded £600,000 compensation after court ruled in his favour. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
BrewDog boss James Watt blasts rising costs, train strikes and booze marketing ban plan
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Sarah Rankin from Kinross, who was born in Inverness is appearing on MasterChef 2022 Picture shows; Sarah Rankin - MasterChef 2022. London. Supplied by Shine TV/BBC Date; Unknown
MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to host live cooking demonstrations in Inverness
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Captain Robert Barclay Allardice of Ury, Stonehaven The Celebrated Pedestrian of the early 19th century Picture shows; Captain Robert Barclay Allardice. n/a. Supplied by Shutterstock/Creative Commons Date; Unknown
Robert Barclay Allardice: Celebrated Pedestrian of Stonehaven walked 1,000 miles over 1,000 hours for…
The Ross County players during the shootout against Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: This was far from an 'excellent' display as woeful finishing…
Pictured from left, Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS, Aimie Bisset, Ellis Mutch, Ken Sloan, CEO Harper Adams & Donald Young, IAAS president.
Aberdeenshire auctioneer celebrates top success alongside Highland peers at Harper Adams University
England coach Steve Borthwick lauds 'best Scotland team in generations' ahead of Six Nations…
NFUS hustings in Aberdeenshire took place near Oldmeldrum.
'We'll ensure your voices are heard' pledge NFUS candidates
Charles Macleod Ltd directors Ria MacDonald and Shona Macleod in the new shop.
Charles Macleod Butchers reopens refurbished shop

Editor's Picks

Most Commented