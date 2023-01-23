The Demand Flexibility Service: how can I be paid to switch off my oven?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Demand Flexibility Service: how can I be paid to switch off my oven?

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 2:30 pm
Switching off an oven for an hour could save households a few pounds. (Hannah McKay/PA)
National Grid is set to run its new scheme that pays people to reduce their electricity use for the first time.

Eyeing tight supplies on Monday, experts called the first live run of the Demand Flexibility Service during the late afternoon. In the past the service has only been run as a test.

– What is the Demand Flexibility Service?

Every minute of every day the grid needs to ensure that the amount of electricity being produced in or imported to Britain exactly matches the amount being used.

If demand and supply are not well balanced it could lead to the grid collapsing.

Traditionally, in order to ensure they are matched, the grid got more supply online by telling power plants to produce more.

But the new Demand Flexibility Service, launched last autumn, adds a new string to its bow where it can reduce demand at specific times by asking people and businesses to cut back, and rewarding them financially if they do.

– When does the next session run?

Between 5pm and 6pm on Monday, customers will be able to get money back if they have signed up and slash their electricity use.

– How much can I save by signing up?

It depends on how much you reduce your normal electricity use by. Octopus Energy – the most active supplier in the Demand Flexibility Service – said customers that have opted in will get around £3.37 for every unit of electricity they save.

Some electric ovens use around one unit every hour, so if you normally use your oven between 5pm and 6pm you could save more than £3 by using it after 6pm instead.

– Will I be punished if I don’t save any electricity? 

No. If you do not save any electricity when the Demand Flexibility Service is running you will not be punished, you will simply miss out on the savings.

Instead you will pay the normal amount for the electricity that you use during those hours.

– How do I sign up?

If your supplier is part of the Demand Flexibility Service, not all are, you can sign up by getting in touch with them. Most should have an option on their website.

Many of the suppliers require you to have a smart meter in order to get involved, so that will limit who signs up.

After you have registered your interest you will need to opt in every time the service is run. You will get a text or an email from your supplier ahead of time, letting you know it is time to opt in.

– Is there a sign-up deadline?

It will depend on how your energy supplier runs its system. Some may require you to sign up some time in advance.

However, certainly with some suppliers you can sign up just before the system launches. Octopus Energy said that those of its one million customers who are not yet signed up can do so up until the moment the service starts at 5pm on Monday.

– Which suppliers are taking part?

There are 26 suppliers on the list of companies that are taking part in the Demand Flexibility Service, but some of these only supply businesses, not regular households.

The biggest household suppliers that are taking part are: British Gas, E.on Next, OVO Energy, Shell Energy, EDF and Octopus Energy.

– What are the best things to turn off to save electricity?

It depends, but as a rule of thumb, anything that uses electricity to produce heat is a good place to start.

This includes electric heaters and ovens.

It does not make much sense to switch off your lights during these hours, because lightbulbs take very little electricity, especially if they are modern ones.

It would take hundreds of hours to save just £3 by switching off a lightbulb.

