Households could be paid to slash electricity use for second day in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Households could be paid to slash electricity use for second day in a row

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 4:34 pm
Households could be paid on both Monday and Tuesday to reduce their electricity usage (Yui Mok/PA)
Households could be paid on both Monday and Tuesday to reduce their electricity usage (Yui Mok/PA)

Households could be paid to reduce their electricity use for two days in a row, it was revealed on Monday.

The grid operator said it could call the second ever live run of a scheme which pays businesses and households to turn off some appliances for an hour or two.

If confirmed, the Tuesday session of the so-called Demand Flexibility Service would come just 24 hours after the first live run took place between 5pm and 6pm on Monday.

It could run between 4.30pm and 6pm on Tuesday, however it is yet to be confirmed by the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO).

It comes as recent cold weather and bad conditions for wind turbines have left the grid with less supply to meet demand than it would have liked.

On Monday households will be in the running for a bigger-than-normal payout.

There have been several test runs in the past, but Monday is the first time that the Demand Flexibility Service is being used to ensure that the grid is balanced.

The system is set up to ensure that no more electricity is being taken out of the system than is being put in at any given minute.

Traditionally the grid operator tends to do this by creating extra supply, but the new system allows it to reduce the amount of electricity that is being taken out.

It is the second time that a live run of the Demand Flexibility Service has been called.

Last time it was cancelled before it had time to take place but on Monday the service will definitely proceed as scheduled.

Customers of Octopus Energy are among those who can expect higher-than-usual payouts.

The supplier said that all customers who take part can expect to be handed £3.37 worth of points per unit of electricity they save, 50% higher than past payments.

Several other suppliers have also bid for higher contracts than usual, meaning they could be paying their customers more to take part.

National Grid said that 26 suppliers have signed up to its Demand Flexibility Service.

Households with these suppliers have to sign up in advance and opt in to the system each time.

Octopus said customers with a functioning smart meter can sign up at any point before the session starts at 5pm on Monday.

Separately, the ESO also said late on Sunday that it had stood down the coal plants that it had asked to warm up ahead of the tight evening on Monday.

Knowing this winter was likely to be more challenging than usual due to the energy supply crisis that has hit much of Europe, the Government agreed deals with coal plants that would otherwise have closed to be on standby.

These plants need time to slowly warm up before they can start producing electricity for British homes so the grid needs to warn them in advance.

The warming up order was cancelled on Sunday night.

But because the plants spent most of Sunday warming up, they can now be called into action at shorter notice on Monday evening if needed.

Expert Adam Bell, who is head of policy at consultancy Stonehaven, said the system was working as it should.

Every day National Grid has to manage supply by calling up and standing down electricity generators.

“This is all fine and just the grid doing its job,” Mr Bell said, adding that the demand flexibility side is “interesting”.

Craig Dyke, ESO head of national control, told Sky News: “We took the decision over the weekend to warm three coal-fired power stations, just for contingency, so not necessarily to run.

“Just to ensure that as we get through the evening peak today, we can ensure society that there will be electricity for them to use when they want to use it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Search called off for man missing from North Sea rig
2
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
3
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
4
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
5
Aberdeen Arts Centre wheelchair users currently face problems getting into the venue.
Changes to end wheelchair ‘discrimination’ at Aberdeen Arts Centre, MND-friendly Alford holiday home and…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
7
Rosehill Court incident
Police launch investigation after reports of disturbance at Aberdeen high rise
8
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
9
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Hayden Coulson in good spot with Middlesbrough and Aberdeen
10
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…

More from Press and Journal

Rhys Thomas in action for Keith against Turriff United.
Rhys Thomas signs for Formartine United after leaving Cove Rangers
Many pupils across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire are being givenn the opportunity to take part in the make up courses. Image: Glamcandy/ ThisPR
More Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire pupils given chance to benefit from acclaimed eye-opening make-up courses
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin'. Picture shows; Buckie lifeboat . Buckie . Supplied by Buckie Lifeboat Date; 20/02/2022
New Buckie RNLI crew members complete first search operation
Tasty delights on offer at Namaste Delhi on Aberdeen's Bridge Street as part of Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Scott Begbie/DC Thomson
Namaste Delhi brings light and love of food to Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Victims of abuse in Tain have said they are sickened by the nine months their abuser will spend in jail. Image: Supplied.
'How is this justice?': Sex abuse victims of 'trusted' Tain publican hit out at…
Rahsan Yucel opened Turquoise Cafe last month to realise a life-long dream. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Turquoise: The new Holburn Street cafe serving up Turkish coffee and Aberdeen's warmest welcome
Courier News, files pic story . Herring Gull at St Andrews harbour. Pic shows; Herring gull or seagull at St Andrews harbour for files. Tuesday, 30th April, 2019. Kris Miller/DC Thomson Media.
Readers' letters: Aberdeen seagulls and salmon farming has become a scapegoat
death drop aberdeen
Death Drop: Fierce nuns to slay in new drag murder mystery heading for Aberdeen
Andrew Smith admitted downloading thousands of images and hours of videos of child sex abuse material. Image: DC Thomson.
'I don't even know why I do it': Oil worker found with 16 hours…
Scotland's first first minister, Donald Dewar, on the day of the opening of the Scottish Parliament in 1999 (Image: Jeremy Sutton Hibbert/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Don't write the union off yet - stable change is happening behind…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented