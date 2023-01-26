Car production sinks to lowest level since 1950s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Car production sinks to lowest level since 1950s

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 12:05 am
UK car production fell to its lowest level since 1956 last year as output was hit by global shortages of semiconductor chips, new figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)
UK car production fell to its lowest level since 1956 last year as output was hit by global shortages of semiconductor chips, new figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)

UK car production fell to its lowest level since 1956 last year as output was hit by global shortages of semiconductor chips, new figures show.

A total of 775,014 cars were built in 2022, down 9.8% from the 859,575 made during the previous year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

December rounded off a volatile 12 months, with output down 17.9% year on year, following growth in October and November.

The annual total for 2022 was 40.5% down on pre-coronavirus levels in 2019.

Volumes for the UK last year were up 9.4% compared with 2021, but this failed to offset a 14.0% decline in exports, with four out of five UK-built cars shipped overseas.

The SMMT said the global shortage of semiconductor chips limited the ability of car makers to build vehicles in line with demand.

It also stated that the figures reflect the closure of Honda’s factory in Swindon in July 2021 and the decision by Stellantis to stop producing the Vauxhall Astra in Ellesmere Port in April 2022 as part of plans to repurpose the factory to make electric vans.

Record levels of electrified vehicles were produced, with almost a third of all cars made fully electric or hybrid.

They were worth £10 billion in exports alone, according to the SMMT.

The industry body’s chief executive, Mike Hawes, said: “These figures reflect just how tough 2022 was for UK car manufacturing, though we still made more electric vehicles than ever before – high-value, cutting-edge models, in demand around the world.

“The potential for this sector to deliver economic growth by building more of these zero-emission models is self-evident; however, we must make the right decisions now.

“This means shaping a strategy to drive rapid upscaling of UK battery production and the shift to electric vehicles based on the UK automotive sector’s fundamental strengths – a highly skilled and flexible workforce, engineering excellence, technical innovation and productivity levels that are among the best in Europe.”

Electric car battery start-up Britishvolt collapsed last week with the loss of nearly 300 jobs.

It had plans to build a giga-factory in Northumberland but failed to raise enough funding.

A Government spokesperson said: “We are determined to ensure the UK remains one of the best locations in the world for automotive manufacturing.

“Our success is evidenced by the £1 billion investment in Sunderland in 2021, and we are building on this through a major investment programme to electrify our supply chain and create jobs.”

