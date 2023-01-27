Russian-born mathematician biggest taxpayer in the UK last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russian-born mathematician biggest taxpayer in the UK last year

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 7:02 am
Britain’s biggest taxpayers handed more than £5bn to the taxman last year (PA)
Britain's biggest taxpayers handed more than £5bn to the taxman last year (PA)

A mathematician who was born in Russia and has spoken out against Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine was the UK’s biggest taxpayer last year.

The Sunday Times tax list revealed on Friday that 100 wealthy people or families contributed nearly £5.2 billion in tax in the UK last year.

Nearly £1 in every £10 of this came from just one man – Moscow-born Alex Gerko, who set up XTX Markets in 2015 and is co-chief executive of the trading business.

Last year he paid £487.4 million in tax, making him the biggest single taxpayer in the country.

Robert Watts, who compiles the list, said: “Alex Gerko’s story is an extraordinary read. This was a man who could have been one of Russia’s greatest wealth creators — instead he is creating jobs and paying his tax here.

“Enticing the super-rich to London doesn’t always pay dividends for the public finances. In his case it certainly has.”

Last year XTX said it “fully support(s) the Ukrainian people” and, speaking about Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Mr Gerko reportedly said: “Nuremberg is waiting for you.”

But Mr Gerko, who became a British citizen after a decade in the country in 2016, still faced problems due to his Russian citizenship last year. He renounced his Russian citizenship at the end of 2022.

In August last year, XTX said it was suing accountancy firm Mazars for refusing to work with it because of Mr Gerko’s background.

In taking the top spot on the tax list, Mr Gerko leapfrogs the family behind Bet365. Denise, John and Peter Coates, who also own Stoke City Football Club, paid £460.2 million in tax last year.

They are followed in the list by Mike Ashley, the majority shareholder of Frasers Group, and Tim Martin, the boss of Wetherspoons.

Mr Watts added: “Gerko’s leap up the league table has pushed Bet365 founder Denise Coates and her family into second place, ending the online gambling giant’s three-year reign at the top of the tax list.”

Gymshark chief executive Ben Francis is the youngest person to appear on the list, paying £11.6 million to the taxman.

He said: “This country and its taxes afforded me a free education, free healthcare and, as the child of a nurse, it also paid my mum’s salary. I’m nothing but proud that we contribute in every way that we can.”

The top 20 taxpayers in the UK last year

Alex Gerko – Financial trading – £487.4 million
Denise, John and Peter Coates – Gambling – £460.2 million
Stephen Rubin and family – Sportswear – £392.3 million
Sir Chris Hohn – Hedge fund – £263 million
Fred and Peter Done and family – Gambling – £136.8 million
Mike Ashley – Sports equipment and fashion – £133.5 million
Tim Martin – Pubs – £123.2 million
Ranjit and Baljinder Boparan and family – Food – £120.7 million
Tom Morris and family – Retail – £112.2 million
Ian and Richard Livingstone – Property – £104 million
Dame Mary and Douglas Perkins and family – Opticians – £100.9 million
Sir James Dyson and family – Technology – £93 million
Lady Philomena Clark and family – Car sales – £92.7 million
Leonie Schroder and family – Finance – £88.7 million
John Bloor – Housebuilding and motorcycles – £86.4 million
Glenn Gordon and family – Distilling – £81.6 million
Will Adderley and family – Home furnishings – £69.8 million
The Marshall family – Defence equipment and car sales – £60.3 million
Kathy and John Murphy and family – Construction and property – £59.8 million
Peter Kelly – Software – £59.6 million

