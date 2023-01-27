Sainsbury’s leads the way as FTSE records slim gain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sainsbury’s leads the way as FTSE records slim gain

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 5:23 pm
Sainsbury’s saw its shares rise by more than 5% (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sainsbury’s saw its shares rise by more than 5% (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Speculation about the future of Sainsbury’s propelled it to the top of London’s biggest share index in a quiet session on Friday.

The FTSE 100 ended the week with a small rise, just 4.04 points, which left it at 7,765.15.

It was a happy day for Sainsbury’s shares which closed up 5.2% after Bestway bought a stake of around £200 million in the supermarket chain.

Bestway said that it could well buy more shares in the future as well, but ruled out making a bid for the whole company – which bars it from even trying for the next six months.

But analysts were split on what this could mean. Bestway already runs thousands of shops across the UK under the Costcutter and Best-one brands. It might just be looking for closer collaboration, some said.

The position of the FTSE 100 will be a disappointment for many, who just over a week ago had been willing it on to break into uncharted territory.

Last week the FTSE briefly came within just a handful of points of an all-time high, after opening 2023 on the front foot.

Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets, said that caution had set in ahead of interest rate decisions due next week from the Federal Reserve in the US, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England.

“While US markets have raced ahead this week European markets have undergone a pause with the FTSE 100 struggling to build on this month’s early gains, while the (German) Dax has also struggled for momentum this week.

“The early year enthusiasm appears to have given way to a little bit of caution as we look to next week’s trifecta of central bank meetings, and what sort of outlook is painted by the Federal Reserve, ECB and Bank of England, and more importantly how many more rate hikes can we expect to see after next week.”

But Friday was less positive than the rest of the week on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 was trading flat and the Dow Jones was down 0.1% a short while before European markets closed.

In Germany the Dax closed up 0.1% while France’s Cac 40 traded flat.

On currency markets the pound gave back around 0.2% against the dollar and would buy a little under 1.24. Against the euro it rose slightly to 1.14.

Away from Sainsbury’s, in company news Superdry fared much worse than its food-selling retail cousin.

Shares in the company closed down nearly 18% after it slashed its profit outlook to zero for the financial year. Bosses blamed shipping delays as they downgraded from £10 to £20 million in profit.

They said that revenues in the Superdry wholesale business had dropped by more than half because of problems dispatching items after Covid-19.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Sainsbury’s, up 10.7p to 250.1p, Persimmon, up 38.5p to 1,446.5p, Shell, up 43.5p to 2,385.25p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 13.4p to 768.7p, and Unite Group, up 17p to 1,009.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Rolls-Royce, down 3.28p to 110.2p, Antofagasta, down 40p to 1,765p, JD Sports, down 3p to 161.6p, Flutter Entertainment, down 195p to 12,465p, and Diageo, down 50p to 3,422p.

