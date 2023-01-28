Belfast airport boss says Flybe collapse is ‘disappointing and unexpected’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Belfast airport boss says Flybe collapse is ‘disappointing and unexpected’

By Press Association
January 28, 2023, 9:02 am Updated: January 28, 2023, 5:01 pm
Flybe operated 10 routes from Belfast City Airport (Liam McBurney/PA)
The collapse of the airline Flybe has been described as “disappointing and unexpected” by the chief executive of Belfast City Airport.

The regional carrier operated 10 flights to and from Belfast, and passengers who have booked have been advised not to travel to the airport.

A statement on the airline’s website said it had “ceased trading” and added that it would not be able to help passengers arrange alternative flights.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it would provide advice and information to those affected.

Administrators have taken over the company, which only relaunched in April last year.

When Flybe previously collapsed in 2020, it was responsible for around 80% of Belfast City Airport’s flights. More recently Flybe made up about 14% of flights at the airport.

Matthew Hall, chief executive of Belfast City Airport said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Flybe employees and passengers affected by this disappointing and unexpected news.

“Passengers booked on Flybe flights should not travel to the airport and should seek further advice from the Civil Aviation Authority.

“Flybe operated 10 flights to and from Belfast City, eight of which are currently served by other carriers from our airport.

“Alternative travel to Birmingham; Glasgow; Leeds-Bradford; London Heathrow, Amsterdam; Edinburgh; Manchester; and Southampton can be arranged through Aer Lingus, KLM, British Airways and Loganair which operates flights to Teesside International from Belfast City Airport.”

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said the collapse of Flybe had come as a shock to management of Belfast City Airport.

He told the PA news agency: “I have spoken with representatives of Belfast City Airport this morning.

“I understand that news of Flybe’s announcement came as much as a surprise to them as it did to the pilots, cabin crew and members of the travelling public.

“Already the airport are engaged in discussions about ensuring the routes continue through other airlines.

“Our thoughts today must remain with all of those affected.”

Peter McReynolds, Alliance MLA for east Belfast, tweeted: “Disappointed to see Flybe has ceased trading and all flights from Belfast City Airport have been cancelled with immediate effect.

“Flybe customers who still need to travel, will need to make their own alternative travel arrangements via other airlines, rail or coach operators.”

Sinead McLaughlin MLA said she believed the future of Belfast City Airport was secure (Brian Lawless/PA)

SDLP jobs and economy spokesperson Sinead McLaughlin said she believes the future of the airport is secure despite the blow.

She said: “When Flybe previously entered administration there were concerns expressed around the long-term viability of Belfast City Airport and I welcome that thanks to steps taken since that period that is no longer the case and the airport’s future is secure.

“I will be reaching out to the airport and the Flybe staff affected on behalf of the SDLP and we will do our best to offer help and advice to customers who had booked flights through the airline.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen said there had to be an examination around barriers to connectivity in Northern Ireland.

He said: “Passengers and employees will rightly be angry at the announcement from Flybe that the airline is ceasing to trade with immediate effect.

“An executive, when restored, must explore the wider issue of connectivity and barriers that exist, especially around air passenger duty.”

