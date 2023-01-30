Discussions over special measures as NI firefighters vote for strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Discussions over special measures as NI firefighters vote for strike action

By Press Association
January 30, 2023, 6:13 pm
Firefighters in Northern Ireland have voted in favour of strike action (PA)
Firefighters in Northern Ireland have voted in favour of strike action (PA)

The interim chief fire officer in Northern Ireland said discussions are ongoing over “special arrangements” to cover emergencies if firefighters go on strike.

Firefighters in the region have voted overwhelmingly to strike over pay.

Members of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) in Northern Ireland backed walkouts by 94% on a turnout of 68%.

FBU members across the UK rejected a below-inflation 5% pay offer last November.

The union said it is giving the Government and employers 10 days to make an improved offer before deciding its next move.

If they go ahead, the strikes will be the first nationwide fire strikes over pay since 2003.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) interim chief fire and rescue officer Andy Hearn said he respects the result of the ballot.

He said: “I wholly support a pay increase for our firefighters and absolutely recognise the right of firefighters to participate in peaceful strike action.

“This is a national issue which we are closely monitoring.

“We will continue to engage with the FBU, National Joint Council, Department of Health and other key stakeholders.

“As an organisation we have a legal responsibility to prepare for strike action and a legal responsibility to deliver our statutory duty.

“In terms of contingency planning, discussions are ongoing with the FBU to reach clarity about the special arrangements they are prepared to agree for NIFRS, which would enable firefighters to respond to certain categories of high-risk calls should a strike go ahead.

“We recognise that the outcome of this ballot may cause concern or feelings of uncertainty amongst the community that we serve.

“I want to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to resolve this national issue.

“We will know more about what this ballot means for us as a service in the coming days and weeks and we will continue to provide updates as appropriate.”

Mr Hearn told the BBC contingency measures could include bringing in the military to cover callouts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
2
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen inundated with applications for manager’s role – but could be willing to take…
3
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
3
4
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
5
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
6
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be ‘harbingers of doom’ says…
2
7
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
8
Marianne Downie robbed one elderly woman by barging into her home. Image: DC Thomson.
Cruel thief who targeted vulnerable pensioners robbed one victim as she waited for ambulance
9
The Aberdeen ebike hire scheme was rolled out last year. New changes are coming soon including different payment options and new places to park the bikes. Image: Kieran Beattie/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebikes: New parking zones and £1 for 7 minutes option
10
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds is eager to see his side reach the fifth-round of the Scottish Cup by seeing off Championship leaders Queen's Park on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ready for fired-up Queen's Park in Scottish Cup clash
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Mattie Pollock says departure of Jim Goodwin did not make him think twice over…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says transfer deadline falling on same night as Ross County face Hibernian…
Sheffield United's Paul Coutts (left) and manager Chris Wilder celebrate promotion to the Premier League in 2019. Image: PA
Appointing Chris Wilder as new Aberdeen boss would be 'a massive statement', says Aberdonian…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos assistant boss Richard Davidson departs Railwaymen
Jack MacIver in action for Huntly.
Peterhead sign Jack MacIver on loan from Formartine United
Wind turbines dominate the landscape in some parts of Speyside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Campaigners urge Moray and Aberdeenshire councils to think again about any more wind farms
This week's Highland League Weekly big game highlights come from Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh, while we've also got highlights of Formartine United v Keith.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh and Formartine United…
Torch foreman Ryan Wright has led a team of 30 volunteers to make more than 1,000 torches for the Up Helly Aa procession on January 31. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Up Helly Aa: More than 1,000 torches ready to burn bright for return of…
Delays are expected to the completion of Findrassie Primary as Moray Council suspends design work over costs. Image: EMA Architecture Design Limited
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented