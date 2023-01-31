Department of Health ‘has missed deadline’ for 23/24 pay review body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Department of Health ‘has missed deadline’ for 23/24 pay review body

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 1:11 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 7:47 pm
The chair of the NHS pay review body has been quizzed by MPs (PA)
The chair of the NHS pay review body has been quizzed by MPs (PA)

The Department of Health and Social Care has missed the deadline for submitting evidence on next year’s pay award for more than a million NHS staff, MPs have been told.

Former health minister Steve Brine, who is now chair of the House of Commons’ Health and Social Care Committee, said he was “astonished” that the Department had missed the deadline.

But the Treasury has submitted evidence, MPs were told.

Meanwhile, the chair of the NHS Pay Review Body said that the process by which the group advises the Government on remuneration for more than a million NHS staff “feels independent”.

It comes as the NHS is about to experience almost a week of strikes as part of the ongoing dispute between health unions and the Government over pay.

Philippa Hird, chair of the NHS Pay Review Body (PRB), told MPs in the last two years the body’s remit letters have come at the end of November which “means it is impossible for us to report in time for any awardee to be paid on April 1”.

She added: “The Government evidence, it was due on January 11.

“A couple of days before that I wrote to the minister to reiterate the importance of the deadline, and he wrote back straight away confirming that he understood the importance of the deadline.”

She added: “We’re carrying on working with our current timetable and we’re not at the moment planning to put anything back. We are aiming to report by the end of April 2023.

“I’m still expecting evidence from the Government – if it doesn’t come, we will cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Mr Brine said: “I saw it in the notes beforehand, that the Government hadn’t responded by the time of the session – so, 21 days after the deadline.

“I am astonished that you have been able to confirm that today.

“Having spent all the holiday season, since the remit letter, standing behind the Pay Review Body to then not respond to it by the date that you asked for…”

Ms Hird replied: “We are carrying on with our work. I have already written to the minister to express my concern about the deadline, we are carrying on doing what we do.

“We are being as flexible as we can be in order to make sure we get our report done on time.

“All the pay review bodies have had treasury evidence, it’s not that we haven’t heard from this Government, it is just that we don’t have evidence from the Department of Health.”

Asked whether the NHS Pay Review Body is “outdated” and still a “truly fair system for health workers”, Ms Hird said: “The process we go through to gather evidence from all parties – in which we consider evidence, in which we bring in evidence from other other places – feels like a very independent process.

“We don’t (always) agree with the Government on affordability considerations, and have recommended, on occasions, higher levels because we haven’t accepted the affordability constraints.

“We listen hard to a very, very wide range of voices and we come up with a body of evidence that informs debate.

“Generally, we come up with a number in any one year, and with what I hope are a series of recommendations about investment in pay that are heard.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay told the committee: “I know the evidence… has been delayed slightly, but that is so we could take on board the representations of the trade unions and have those further discussions not just within health but across other departments as well, and that’s been very much a cross-government initiative.”

Asked about the delay, he said: “There’s a reason and a very constructive reason for that, which is, as the Prime Minister said a few weeks ago, we didn’t want to take anything off the table, we wanted to have further engagement with trade union colleagues.

“I had those discussions, along with the Minister of State for Health on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care, but they were also taking place across the departments.

“So whilst (we) completed ours, some time ago, there’s been a need to wait for other departments to also have those discussions, that is a cross-government process coordinated by the Treasury.

“And once the Treasury is happy for the department to submit, then obviously, we’re ready to do so.”

Commenting on the news, Sara Gorton, head of health at the union Unison, said: “After promising everyone a quicker pay review body process, the Secretary of State’s own department failed to get its evidence in on time earlier this month.

“Ministers must stop fobbing the public off with promises of a better NHS, while not lifting a finger to solve the staffing emergency staring them in the face.

“The Government must stop playing games. Rishi Sunak wants the public to believe ministers are doing all they can to resolve the dispute. They’re not.”

The NHS Pay Review Body is responsible for making recommendations on the pay of all staff paid under the Agenda for Change contract.

Their recommendations cover all staff employed in the NHS across the UK, but they do not make recommendations on the pay for doctors, dentists and very senior managers.

Earlier in January, some 14 unions said they were to boycott the PRB process until the current dispute was resolved.

The unions, representing more than one million ambulance staff, nurses, porters, healthcare assistants, physiotherapists and other NHS workers in England, said they would not submit evidence for the next pay round and instead called for direct talks with ministers.

They said that the deadline for submitting evidence for the 2022/23 pay year was the end of last January, but it was almost six months later when ministers made public their acceptance of the review body’s £1,400 flat-rate rise.

By then inflation had “gone through the roof”, they said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Anthony Stewart during a 0-0 draw with Ross County for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart LOANED to MK Dons for rest of 2022/23 season
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland celebrates with Robert Lewandowski after a World Cup match against Argentina. Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job
4
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
5
An artist's impression of the new Inverurie Farmfoods supermarket. Image: Farmfoods
New Inverurie Farmfoods APPROVED ‘to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis’
6
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
7
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…
10
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…

More from Press and Journal

Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle shakes Billy Mckay's hand at full-time. Images: SNS Group
Queen's Park could face Scottish Cup exit after 'fielding an ineligible player' in Inverness
Inverness boss Billy Dodds. Images: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds will eye loan moves after Scottish Cup loss to…
Scenes from the Junior Up-Helly-Aa 2023 festival. Here is one of the girls who took part for the first time ever. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Our best images from the fiery climax to Up Helly Aa in Shetland
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals Ross County missed out on three further deadline day deals
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS
Vicente Besuijen leaves Aberdeen for Excelsior Rotterdam loan - with option for permanent move…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to be drawn on whether he'll enter race…
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Cammy Harper goes for goal for Inverness. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen's Park after two late…
Yan Dhanda celebrates netting against Hibernian with Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County up to ninth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Hibernian
Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie's opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers exit Scottish Cup with 3-0 defeat to Ayr United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented