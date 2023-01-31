Tech Nation start-up organisation to close after Government pulls funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tech Nation start-up organisation to close after Government pulls funding

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 1:35 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 4:19 pm
An aerial view of the City of London skyline (Victoria Jones/PA)
An aerial view of the City of London skyline (Victoria Jones/PA)

Tech Nation, the UK organisation that supports tech start-ups, has announced it will cease operations at the end of March after the Government withdrew its core grant funding.

Founded in 2010, the organisation has supported the rise of some of the biggest names in UK tech, including Monzo, Revolut, Ocado, Skyscanner, and Deliveroo.

Tech Nation relied on the grant to carry out its work, which included running support programmes for start-ups and tech talent visa processing for the Home Office, and said in a statement that without this funding it has now concluded that it can not continue to operate.

As a result, the organisation confirmed it would shut down on March 31.

The £12 million grant from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is being awarded to Barclays Bank and their Eagle Labs programme, which also looks to support startups, and a two-year contract will begin in April.

“Tech Nation is a purpose-led organisation, with a mission to serve the UK’s tech ecosystem,” Tech Nation founding chief executive Gerard Grech said.

“By delivering services and insights impartially across Britain, Tech Nation has made a huge and positive impact on the UK’s digital economy.

“The UK now boasts over 20 places with one tech unicorn or more, five times what it was in 2014.

“Many of Britain’s most successful tech companies, from Monzo to Deliveroo, and from Skyscanner to Darktrace, have passed through one or more of Tech Nation’s growth programs.

“We have helped champion and support innovators in everything from AI to FinTech to Climate tech and more.

“In doing so, we have helped spread digital growth and jobs nation-wide.

“For every pound invested in Tech Nation, we have returned £15.

“I want to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to the Tech Nation team, to our ecosystem partners and all the inspirational innovators and entrepreneurs we have worked with along the way.

“I am grateful to the Government’s support over nine years, and feel proud of all we achieved.

“It has been an incredible journey.

“Together we have made the UK tech economy a global powerhouse for tech talent and now third in the world for tech investment, after the US and China.”

Tech Nation said it was commencing a redundancy consultation process for all of its permanent employees, and it said it had notified the Home Office of its plans to cease operations, though its visa programme would continue in the immediate term.

A DCMS spokesperson said: “We have supported Tech Nation since 2017 to accelerate the growth of start-ups and scale-ups across the UK.

“Our decision to make the Digital Growth Grant competitive brings the funding into line with the majority of government grants.

“Barclays Eagle Labs was successful because their application represented the best value for taxpayers’ money, will benefit the most start-ups and scale-ups over the next two years, and was scored highest by an independent panel.

“We are committed to supporting Tech Nation until March 2023.”

