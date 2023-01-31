Supermarkets making error in scrapping delis despite squeezed profits – analyst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Supermarkets making error in scrapping delis despite squeezed profits – analyst

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 2:51 pm
Supermarkets are making a ‘mistake’ by scrapping services like fresh food counters (Yui Mok/ PA)
Supermarkets are making a ‘mistake’ by scrapping services like fresh food counters (Yui Mok/ PA)

Supermarkets are making a “mistake” by scrapping services like fresh food counters and underestimating discounters like Aldi, analysts have warned as Tesco becomes the latest chain to announce a shake-up of its stores.

The UK’s largest supermarket revealed that about 2,100 jobs are at risk amid plans to shut its remaining counters and hot delis, and a number of in-store pharmacies.

The move follows rival chain Asda announcing earlier this month it is reducing pay for more than 4,000 night workers and cutting down staff hours across its in-store Post Office shops.

However, major supermarkets could be pushing away loyal customers by removing in-store services that shoppers enjoy, Richard Hyman, a retail analyst and partner at Thought Provoking Consultancy (TPC) suggested.

He told the PA news agency: “I think it is a strategic mistake to diminish and reduce service levels in major supermarkets because it is the key thing that differentiates them from the discounted supermarkets.

“The majority of households still prefer to shop at the major supermarkets because of reasons to do with greater choice and greater service.

“So, if you are going to play around with those service levels, then you need to be really careful that you’re getting the balance right, and I’m not 100% certain that they are.”

Mr Hyman said the value supermarkets, like Aldi and Lidl, have rapidly increased their share of the market and have already taken billions of pounds worth of sales from the “major players” like Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

“Major players and the City have consistently undervalued the value players, who are extraordinarily good at what they do,” he told PA.

“They really thought that their customers would never be caught dead in one of those shops.

“But making that wrong judgment has cost them billions and billions of pounds, and I think they still underestimate them.”

However, Tesco said on Tuesday it had seen a significant decrease in demand for its counters over the last few years and its customers “no longer say they are a significant reason for them to come in store and shop with us”.

Sainsbury’s made the decision to close all its meat, fish and deli counters in 2020 and last year shut down its 200 in-store cafes.

Earlier this month, LloydsPharmacy said it will pull out of its 237 pharmacy sites within Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

Richard Lim, chief executive of consultancy Retail Economics, said supermarkets have become “laser-focused” on profitability in the face of inflation and squeezed consumer budgets.

“Over the last decade, the squeeze on profitability has been immense and grocery retailers have to deal with so many headwinds – more recently, the cost-of-living impact on consumers and rising operating costs.

“At the same time, they are having to pay more on energy bills, logistic, transport and warehouse costs are going up, and they are dealing with the rise of the discounters, who are aggressively increasing their market share.

“They are, therefore, really focusing on the core business being food and having this real, laser-like focus on profitability and trying to strip out the inefficient and unprofitable parts of the business, like the hot delis.”

Furthermore, Mr Lim suggested higher-end retailers like Waitrose and Marks & Spencer will be able to fall back on their quality offering to a degree, something which makes them stand out from competitors.

Middle-class consumers making cutbacks by ditching meals out and enjoying dining in instead could be beneficial for such retailers, he said.

However, Mr Hyman warned it will continue to be a tough environment for supermarkets and the wider retail sector as consumers grapple with squeezed budgets and rising costs.

It comes as grocery price inflation hit a record 16.7% in the four weeks to January 22, according to figures from analysts Kantar.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Anthony Stewart during a 0-0 draw with Ross County for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart LOANED to MK Dons for rest of 2022/23 season
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland celebrates with Robert Lewandowski after a World Cup match against Argentina. Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job
4
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
5
An artist's impression of the new Inverurie Farmfoods supermarket. Image: Farmfoods
New Inverurie Farmfoods APPROVED ‘to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis’
6
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
7
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…
10
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…

More from Press and Journal

Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle shakes Billy Mckay's hand at full-time. Images: SNS Group
Queen's Park could face Scottish Cup exit after 'fielding an ineligible player' in Inverness
Inverness boss Billy Dodds. Images: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds will eye loan moves after Scottish Cup loss to…
Scenes from the Junior Up-Helly-Aa 2023 festival. Here is one of the girls who took part for the first time ever. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Our best images from the fiery climax to Up Helly Aa in Shetland
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals Ross County missed out on three further deadline day deals
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS
Vicente Besuijen leaves Aberdeen for Excelsior Rotterdam loan - with option for permanent move…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to be drawn on whether he'll enter race…
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Cammy Harper goes for goal for Inverness. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen's Park after two late…
Yan Dhanda celebrates netting against Hibernian with Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County up to ninth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Hibernian
Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie's opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers exit Scottish Cup with 3-0 defeat to Ayr United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented