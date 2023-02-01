Public sector workers hit in pocket over past decade, unions say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Public sector workers hit in pocket over past decade, unions say

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 7:35 am
Money (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Money (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The average public sector worker is over £200 a month worse off compared to a decade ago, new research suggests.

The TUC published its figures as hundreds of thousands of workers go on strike on Wednesday and protests are held across the country over the Government’s controversial planned new law on minimum service levels during industrial action.

The union organisation urged ministers to stop “attacking” the right to strike and instead get round the table to negotiate in good faith with unions on public sector pay.

The TUC figures showed the average public sector worker is £203 a month worse off compared to 2010 once inflation has been taken into account.

Several unions representing teachers, civil servants, university lecturers and train and bus drivers are striking.

Paul Nowak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Paul Nowak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The TUC said up to 500,000 workers will be on strike, making it the biggest day of industrial action since 2011, when more than two million workers and over 30 trade unions took part in strike action on the same day over public sector pensions.

The TUC says the legislation is “shortcutting” normal scrutiny procedures and being “steamrollered” through parliament without proper consultation and scrutiny.

The bill gives ministers power to impose new minimum service levels through regulation.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “The right to strike is a fundamental British liberty, but the Government is threatening to sack workers for exercising that basic right.

“Nobody should lose their job if they take lawful action to win a better deal at work.

“It’s undemocratic, unworkable and very likely illegal.

“That’s why today we’re standing up for our right to strike, for our public services and for the hundreds of thousands of workers striking to defend their pay and conditions.

Paul Nowak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Then TUC leader Frances O'Grady (left) with her successor Paul Nowak hold a placard on the beach in Brighton, ahead of the TUC Congress in 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Our message to ministers is this – stop attacking the right to strike and start negotiating with unions in good faith on public sector pay.

“With inflation running at over 10%, the last thing working people need is for ministers to make it harder for them to secure better pay and conditions.

“Public sector workers face a double whammy.

“First ministers hold down their pay and then they attack their fundamental right to strike.

“This will do nothing to solve the staffing crisis in our schools and in the NHS.

“After years of brutal pay cuts, nurses, teachers and millions of other public servants have seen their living standards decimated and are set to face more pay misery.

“Instead of scheming up new ways to attack the right to strike, ministers should get pay rising across the economy, starting with a decent pay rise for workers across the public sector.”

