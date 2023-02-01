Record 11.7m tax returns received on time but 600,000 people miss deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Record 11.7m tax returns received on time but 600,000 people miss deadline

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 1:02 pm
A record 11.7 million taxpayers have submitted their self-assessment returns on time, HM Revenue and Customs said (PA)
A record 11.7 million taxpayers have submitted self-assessment returns on time – but around 600,000 people who were expected to file missed the deadline and face potential fines.

The estimated number of people missing the January 31 cut-off is significantly lower than last year, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.

Around 2.3 million people last year missed the January 31 2022 deadline – although those people could still avoid a penalty by filing the following month, due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Around one million people used that extension, leaving about 1.3 million who had still not filed their returns by February 28 last year.

People can appeal against late filing penalties successfully if they have a reasonable excuse, such as the death of a close relative shortly before the deadline, a serious illness or delays related to a disability.

The 11.7 million returns filed on time this year includes expected returns, unsolicited returns and late registrations.

Some 36,767 people filed in the hour before the midnight deadline for submitting returns online on January 31 2023.

In total, 861,085 people filed returns online on deadline day on Tuesday.

The busiest hour for filing that day was between 4-5pm.

With more than 12 million customers expected to file a self-assessment tax return for 2021/22, the HMRC is urging those who missed the deadline to submit their returns as soon as possible.

Fines for filing a tax return late include an initial £100 fixed penalty – even if there is no tax to pay or if the tax due is paid on time.

After three months, there are additional daily penalties of £10 per day, up to a maximum of £900.

After six months, there is a further penalty of 5% of the tax due or £300, whichever is greater.

And after 12 months, the penalty is another 5% or £300 charge, whichever is greater.

There are also additional penalties for paying late of 5% of the tax unpaid at 30 days, six months and 12 months.

Myrtle Lloyd, the HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “Thank you to the millions of customers and agents who got their tax returns in on time.

“Customers who have yet to file, and who are concerned that they will not be able to pay in full, may be able to spread the cost of what they owe with a payment plan.

“Search ‘pay my self assessment’ on gov.uk to find out more.”

It recently emerged that, earlier on in January, people calling the HMRC’s self-assessment helpline faced a 27-minute waiting time on average.

The HMRC estimated 65% of calls to the self-assessment helpline during the two weeks ending January 8 2023 related to matters customers could have resolved online.

