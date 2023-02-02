British Gas to stop using court warrants to fit prepayment meters by force

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

British Gas to stop using court warrants to fit prepayment meters by force

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 11:59 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 12:36 pm
British Gas has announced it will stop applying for court warrants to enter customers’ homes and fit prepayment meters following reports they had been forced on ‘vulnerable’ customers (PA)
British Gas has announced it will stop applying for court warrants to enter customers’ homes and fit prepayment meters following reports they had been forced on ‘vulnerable’ customers (PA)

Ofgem has launched an investigation into British Gas following reports the firm has been sending debt collectors to “break into” customers’ homes to “force-fit” prepayment meters – including in vulnerable households.

The energy giant will also be hauled in front of Energy Minister Graham Stuart to explain itself as the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said: “Forcibly switching customers should only ever be a last resort.”

British Gas has announced it will stop applying for court warrants to enter customers’ homes and fit prepayment meters following reports they had been forced on “vulnerable” customers.

Energy companies can obtain court warrants which give them legal rights to enter people’s homes and fit prepayment meters if customers have not paid their bills.

Prepayment meter keys
If customers fail to top up prepayment meter keys they risk losing lighting and heating (Alamy/PA)

Customers must then top up to continue receiving gas supplies and, if they fail to do so, they risk their heating being cut off.

The Times reported that British Gas sends debt collectors to “break into” people’s homes and “force-fit” pay-as-you-go meters – even when customers are known to have “extreme vulnerabilities”.

An undercover reporter for the newspaper worked for debt collecting contractor Arvato Financial Solutions and accompanied agents who used court warrants to gain entry into customers’ homes to force-fit these meters.

Some of the “vulnerable” customers the Times reporter came across while working at Arvato Financial Solutions included a single father with three young children and a mother with a four-week-old baby.

An Ofgem spokesman said: “These are extremely serious allegations from The Times which we will investigate urgently with British Gas and we won’t hesitate to take firm enforcement action.

“It is unacceptable for any supplier to impose forced installations on vulnerable customers struggling to pay their bills before all other options have been exhausted and without carrying out thorough checks to ensure it is safe and practicable to do so.

“We recently announced a major market-wide review investigating the rapid growth in prepayment meter installations and potential breaches of licences driving it.

“We are clear that suppliers must work hard to look after their customers at this time, especially those who are vulnerable, and the energy crisis must not be an excuse for unacceptable behaviour towards any customer – particularly those in vulnerable circumstances.”

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “Forcibly switching customers should only ever be a last resort.

“The Energy Minister will be meeting with British Gas in the coming days and will be demanding answers to ensure this systemic failure is addressed.”

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “Ministers have fallen for the energy industry’s spin that they don’t use court warrants to install prepayment meters on vulnerable customers.

“The investigation reveals this not to be the case.

“It is time that the Government stood up to energy firms and banned the forced installation of prepayment meters and the forced switching of smart meters to prepayment mode.

“We also now need a formal inquiry into the prepayment meters scandal and the role of the courts in enabling this practice.”

Owner of British Gas, Centrica, announced it was suspending “all warrant activity” after the newspaper’s article was published.

Cabinet meeting
Business Secretary Grant Shapps demanded energy suppliers stop forcing financially-stretched households to switch to pre-payment meters (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The parent company will also launch an investigation into the claims.

Centrica chief executive officer Chris O’Shea said: “Protecting vulnerable customers is an absolute priority and we have clear processes and policies to ensure we manage customer debt carefully and safely.

“The allegations around our third-party contractor Arvato are unacceptable and we immediately suspended their warrant activity.

“Having recently reviewed our internal processes to support our prepayment customers as well as creating a new £10 million fund to support those prepayment customers who need help the most, I am extremely disappointed that this has occurred.

“As a result, on Wednesday morning, we took a further decision to suspend all our prepayment warrant activity at least until the end of the winter.

“More broadly, there are clearly significant challenges around affordability and, unfortunately, we don’t see that changing any time soon.

“We need to strike a balance between managing spiraling bad debt and being aware that there are those who refuse to pay and those who cannot pay. We think government, industry and the regulator need to come together to agree a long-term plan to address this and ultimately create an energy market that is sustainable.”

Energy prices
Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley wrote: ‘It is simply not acceptable that vulnerable customers are left in the dark and cold in winter’ (Ofgem/PA)

Arvato Financial Solutions has been contacted for comment, as has Energy UK, which represents suppliers.

Hundreds of thousands of customers have been switched over to more costly prepayment meters, often unwillingly and without the offer of support, after failing to keep up with rising energy payments.

Some have found their smart meters switched to prepayment mode remotely while others have been confronted at their door by teams sent by energy companies – armed with magistrates’ court warrants – to physically make the change.

Just last week, Ofgem said it is to review the checks and balances that energy firms have around placing customers on prepayment meters, warning it will take further legal action if it finds they are not taking due care.

In a blog, the watchdog’s chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, said he is concerned about the “sharp growth in households struggling to pay their bills being switched over to pre-payment meters, sometimes without their even knowing about it, leaving them without heating”.

It followed Business Secretary Grant Shapps’ demand that energy suppliers stop forcing financially-stretched households to switch to prepayment meters.

He also vowed to “name and shame” the worst offenders.

Mr Brearley wrote: “The numbers of forced installation of prepayment meters is extremely high. It is simply not acceptable that vulnerable customers are left in the dark and cold in winter.

“This review will focus specifically on self-disconnections, remote switching and forced installations, and the checks and balances companies have around any decision to put a customer on a prepayment meter.

“If we find that they have not taken due care in this process, we will take further legal action against them.”

Campaigners say those switched often then go without power as they cannot afford to keep the meter topped up – something that is referred to as “self-disconnection”.

It comes after energy bills have soared due to rampant inflation and the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
2
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in…
4
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
Sacha King. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
6
Quinn Murray. Image: DC Thomson
Teen caused car crash just four months after passing driving test
7
The High Court in Edinburgh
‘I thought it was cash, not crack’: Drug trafficker jailed for transporting £93,000 of…
8
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident – but…
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Sale of Caledonian House Picture shows; Caledonian House, Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Skylark Public Relations Date; Unknown
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
10
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make ‘big calls’ after sanctioning loan move…

More from Press and Journal

Jane Davey has died following a collision on Monday afternoon. Image: Police Scotland.
A cyclist has died following a collision on a Highland road
Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Submitted: SSSC
'You have the ideal body': Inverurie support worker issued warning for making sexual comments…
The Royal National Mod is due to take place in Paisley 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Competition entries open for the Royal National Mod in Paisley this October
Andrew Innes has admitted killing Bennylyn and Jellica Burke. Image: DC Thomson.
Prosecution case ends in Aberdeen University graduate's murder trial
Referee Grant Irvine consults the VAR monitor before sending off Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ref Watch: Grant Irvine so poor in Aberdeen v St Mirren - but here's…
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver in action for Formartine United. Image: Brian Smith
Jack MacIver hopes to use Peterhead move as push for full-time return
To go with story by Keith Findlay. robots in whisky-making feature Picture shows; New automated cask filling system. n/a. Supplied by Kigtek Date; 20/01/2023
Increasingly robotic world of whisky-making still needs human touch
Angus MacNeil MP
Roads and culture projects in the Western Isles miss out on £68 million Levelling…
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man admits violent doorstep assault on 82-year-old Elgin pensioner
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brooks Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented