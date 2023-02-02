Ofgem orders E.On to improve customer service after finding ‘severe weaknesses’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ofgem orders E.On to improve customer service after finding ‘severe weaknesses’

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 1:59 pm
Ofgem has issued energy firm E.On with an order to improve its customer service after finding "severe weaknesses" during a review
Ofgem has issued energy firm E.On with an order to improve its customer service after finding “severe weaknesses” during a review

Ofgem has issued energy firm E.On with an order to improve its customer service after finding “severe weaknesses” during a review.

The regulator said E.On’s performance on call waiting times and abandoned call rates was “very poor” and “represented a severe deterioration in standards from when Ofgem previously analysed their performance”.

E.On supplies around 5.5 million customers.

Ofgem said: “Considering the current market circumstances and rising costs to consumers, it is likely that more customers will need to contact their supplier for advice on billing, payment options and payment difficulties, energy efficiency advice and debt.

“For this reason, Ofgem considers it necessary to address this issue quickly, bringing E.On into compliance with its licence conditions through a Provisional Order.”

The firm must now make improvements, which Ofgem said it would be monitoring closely.

Waiting on the phone
The regulator said E.On’s performance on call waiting times and abandoned call rates was ‘very poor’ (Alamy/PA)

The move is separate to Ofgem’s urgent investigation into practices at British Gas following reports the firm has been sending debt collectors to “break into” customers’ homes to “force-fit” prepayment meters – including in vulnerable households.

Ofgem’s review into customer service across the 17 suppliers found failings including customers left waiting for hours on the phone on several occasions, phone calls simply not answered, up to 50% of customers giving up and hanging up calls as not answered and high rates of customer complaints upheld by the Energy Ombudsman.

Other than the severe weaknesses at E.On, it also found “moderate weaknesses” at 11 suppliers – British Gas, E Gas and Electricity, EDF, Good Energy, Outfox the Market, OVO, ScottishPower, SO Energy, Utilita, Utility Warehouse and Tru Energy.

Minor weaknesses were found at five suppliers – Bulb, Ecotricity, Green Energy, Shell and Octopus.

No suppliers had ‘no weaknesses’ at all.

Neil Lawrence, director of retail at Ofgem, said: “From being on hold for too long, to not being given clear information, or sometimes not getting through to suppliers at all, this review has highlighted that customer service is just not good enough. In a world where customers need to be confident in consistently great care and support, it is clear that improvements need to be made.

“We also know from talking to suppliers that the calls they are getting are more and more complex. But we expect suppliers to respond dynamically to this, updating processes, call handling scripts and having enough people to deal with the current issues and complexities.

“The ask on suppliers may be greater due to these complexities but it’s clear today that some suppliers have risen to the challenge better than others.

“This isn’t just about the energy industry in isolation; this is about raising standards, so we are in line with other customer retail standards – getting waiting times down, making sure calls are answered and being able to give helpful information about a critical service.

“I want to see further improvement action as a result of today’s findings, and we will take further, firm action where this doesn’t happen.”

An E.ON spokesperson said: “We can’t and won’t shy away from the fact we weren’t able to provide the service our customers demand and deserve for a short period of time when demand increased drastically and unexpectedly across the industry, with a trebling in the number of people wanting to speak to us.

“But we can reassure our customers that even before Ofgem’s review we had already introduced a number of measures which are leading to improvements that will get us back to levels of service we can be proud of.

“We will work constructively with Ofgem but we are already delivering a range of improvements for customers.

“These include prioritising our most vulnerable customers with specialist teams, with average wait times now less than two minutes. We are also recruiting hundreds more energy specialists and agreeing with our trade union partners to include greater overtime working to ensure we are there for our customers when they need us.”

