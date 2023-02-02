JD Sports to open 350 new shops globally each year in ambitious expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JD Sports to open 350 new shops globally each year in ambitious expansion

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 3:11 pm
JD Sports has said it is targeting as many as 350 openings each year (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
JD Sports has said it is targeting as many as 350 openings each year (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

JD Sports has outlined ambitious growth plans to open up to 350 shops globally each year.

The sports fashion retailer’s recently-appointed boss, Regis Schultz, said it expects to generate £1 billion in cash each year as he outlined the firm’s latest strategy.

Mr Schultz, who took over as chief executive officer last August following the departure of Peter Cowgill, said it would continue to invest in the UK but that new openings would be focused on North America and continental Europe.

“In the UK, we will continue to strong stores and expand into significantly bigger sites,” the boss said.

“There will be attention on under penetrated areas of the market though.

“We think there is potential for up to 600 stores in the US and 400 to 500 in Europe, which will include France, Italy, Germany and Spain.”

The company said its five-year strategy will see it expand its shops estate with 250 to 350 new JD stores each year.

It highlighted that this was likely to include 20 to 30 new openings in the UK over the five-year period. The group currently runs around 440 shops in the UK and Ireland.

JD said the strategy will involve up to £600 million of capital investment each year as it grows its store portfolio.

The firm’s management team also set out a desire to achieve double-digit revenue growth across the next five years and double-digit market share gains in key regions.

Mr Schultz added: “Today marks a new, distinct chapter in the growth story of JD as we set our plans to become the leading global sports-fashion powerhouse.

“Building on our strong existing position and attractive long-term market dynamics, we see significant growth opportunities ahead by expanding JD internationally, notably in North America and Europe.

“We will also be enhancing our omnichannel retail offering, investing in technology and analytics, and leveraging our long-term strategic brand partnerships, to better serve more customers.”

The plans come weeks after JD said annual profits will be towards the top end of expectations following strong sales growth over the key festive period.

