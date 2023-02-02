UK stocks boosted as Bank of England upgrades outlook for economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK stocks boosted as Bank of England upgrades outlook for economy

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 5:26 pm
UK markets have enjoyed a boost as the Bank of England revealed it expects Britain to fall into a shorter, shallower recession than previously anticipated (John Walton/ PA)
UK markets have enjoyed a boost as the Bank of England revealed it expects Britain to fall into a shorter, shallower recession than previously anticipated (John Walton/ PA)

UK stocks have enjoyed a boost as the Bank of England revealed it expects Britain to fall into a shorter, shallower recession than previously anticipated.

The FTSE 250 lurched by 3.6% on Thursday, as the slightly more upbeat outlook on the UK economy prompted investors to pour cash into the more domestically-focused index.

While the UK is headed for a recession this year, the Bank said it expects the downturn to be softer than it had predicted in November, and much shallower compared to previous recessions like that following the 2008 financial crisis.

It also hinted that interest rates could be nearing a peak, after hiking up the base rate to 4% from 3.5%.

London’s leading index, the FTSE 100, jumped by 0.76%, closing the day 59.05 points higher at 7,820.16.

It was driven up by gains of more than a 10th for sportswear giant JD Sports, which unveiled expansive store-opening plans, and grocer Ocado Group.

It was a more turbulent day for the pound, which briefly spiked against the US dollar following the Bank’s rate decision at noon.

But it tumbled during the afternoon, and was down 1% to 1.2251 dollars when markets closed.

Sterling was also down by around 0.3% to 1.1228 against the euro.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) also opted to raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage points, which affects all EU nations that adopt the euro.

It prompted a good session for the German Dax which leapt up by 2.16%, and the French Cac also lifted by 1.26%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have moved strongly higher after the Bank of England and ECB both raised rates by 0.5 percentage points which was in line with expectations, with the Dax moving to a new 11-month high, while the FTSE 250 has outperformed the FTSE 100, moving to its highest levels since June last year.

“While the tone of both press conferences would appear to suggest that both central banks have further to go in raising rates, markets appear to be taking the view that we’re near a peak as far as rates are concerned, and even if they aren’t done yet, they are close, sending bond yields falling sharply across the board.”

Across the pond, it was a mixed bag in early trading with the S&P 500 up 1.35% and Dow Jones down 0.35% when European markets closed.

In company news, shares in Shell closed the day down 1.1% as the oil major was once again thrust into the spotlight when it reported the highest profit in its history.

The business said that its core profits hit 84.3 billion dollars (£68.1 billion) last year, adding that it had paid 1.9 billion dollars in windfall taxes to UK and EU governments.

Labour said that the Government was allowing Shell to get away with “bumper profits” as people see their energy bills skyrocket.

BT’s shares showed a surprise jump on Thursday despite the company missing revenue consensus in the third quarter of the financial year.

The telecoms company said that the consumer-facing business was up against “tough” market conditions as turnover fell 3% in the three months to the end of December.

Part of the drop was due to BT parting ways with BT Sport, which has been palmed off into a joint venture with Disney.

Shares rose by 6.7%.

Superdry shares jumped 4.1% after the company’s founder and chief executive said he does not plan to take the company private.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado Group, up 74.6p to 734.8p, JD Sports Fashion, up 18.2p to 181.5p, Persimmon, up 121.5p to 1,531p, Segro, up 70.2p to 920.20p, and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 58.2p to 805.4p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Airtel Africa, down 5.1p to 111.2p, Centrica, down 3.17p to 98.18p, BAE Systems, down 24p to 830p, BP, down 13.65p to 478.8p, and Standard Chartered, down 17.8p to 669.6p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
A Lossiemouth seafood restaurant wants its customers to pay in cash – should you?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles of Aberdeen, in the North Sea.
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Police say they appreciate every bit of information handed to them. Image: Shutterstock.
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
UK markets have enjoyed a boost as the Bank of England revealed it expects Britain to fall into a shorter, shallower recession than previously anticipated (John Walton/ PA)
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Axe threat neighbour fined and ordered to surrender Viking weapon
VOrkney Ferries Task Force
Council optimism after eleventh-hour Orkney ferries taskforce meeting
The Highland League Weekly Friday preview for February 3 is available to watch now.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 3 - completely free to view!

Editor's Picks

Most Commented