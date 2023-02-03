Average price paid for motor insurance rose by 8% in final months of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Average price paid for motor insurance rose by 8% in final months of 2022

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 12:03 am
Figures show the average price paid for motor insurance jumped by 8% in the last three months of 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)
The average price paid for motor insurance jumped by 8% in the last three months of 2022, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The typical premium paid for private motor insurance was £470, up by 8% on the previous quarter.

The average premium was also 7% higher compared with the final quarter of 2021.

Rising costs have added to upward pressures on insurance policies.

The ABI said delays in finding parts, the increased cost of paint and the jump in energy prices are among the factors adding to vehicle repair costs.

Courtesy car costs have increased, as have second hand car prices, the trade body said.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) introduced new rules on the pricing of motor and home insurance from January 2022.

The rules ensure that the price paid by renewing customers for motor and home insurance is no greater than the price charged to an equivalent new customer for the equivalent policy bought through the same distribution channel, such as via an insurer, broker or price comparison website.

The price of cover continues to reflect a range of factors, including the cost of settling claims.

The ABI said the average price paid for a new policy during the fourth quarter of 2022 rose by 7% (£37) compared with the previous quarter to £531 – a record high.

The average price paid on renewal of an existing motor policy increased by 8% (£31) to £428.

Taking 2022 as a whole, the average price paid to renew an existing policy fell by 7% on the previous year to £392, while the average price paid for new cover rose by 11% to £500.

The changes during the year in part reflected the introduction of the pricing rule changes, the ABI said.

Jonathan Fong, senior policy adviser, general insurance, at the ABI, said: “Every motorist wants the best insurance deal, especially when coping with cost-of-living pressures, and insurers continue to do all they can to keep motor insurance as competitively priced as possible.

“Yet, like many other sectors, insurers continue to face higher costs, such as more expensive raw materials, which are becoming increasingly challenging to absorb.

“Anyone concerned about being able to continue paying their motor insurance premium should speak to their insurer about any alternative payment options that may be available.”

