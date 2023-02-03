BP to be shot into spotlight with expected bumper profits set to be revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BP to be shot into spotlight with expected bumper profits set to be revealed

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 4:19 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 4:21 pm
The oil giant’s results come less than a week after its big rival Shell (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The oil giant’s results come less than a week after its big rival Shell (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The size of the pile of cash that BP made last year will be made bare on Tuesday, opening the company up to the same criticism that hit its rival Shell this week.

Boss Bernard Looney is expected to reveal what could be the highest profit in BP’s history, after the company benefited from the fossil fuel crisis that has characterised so much of the past year.

Oil, and especially gas, prices soared in 2022, with the former hitting a record high at more than 10 times the average over the decade leading up to the pandemic.

It made for a good year for the bank accounts of oil companies, but a worse year for their reputations.

Analysts currently expect that BP made 5.04 billion dollars (£4.2 billion) in underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s preferred measure, in the last three months of 2022.

It would mean the annual result nearly doubling to 27.8 billion dollars (£22.9 billion).

It has been a good year to be a BP shareholder, by Friday afternoon shares were 48% higher than they had been at the end of 2021.

“Oil and gas prices are now trading some way off their peaks, but the shares continue to rise, which is intriguing,” wrote Russ Mould and Danni Hewson at AJ Bell.

“Perhaps the markets are sensing another upward move in the price of fossil fuels, and perhaps that’s thanks to the prospect of increased demand from China as its economy reopens, America’s need to replenish its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, weak Russian output, OPEC’s apparent determination to maintain a balanced market and the majors’ unwillingness (or inability) to markedly increase capital investment in exploration and production.”

Whatever happens, there is bound to be political controversy on Tuesday.

After Shell reported record annual profits earlier this week, it sparked calls for tougher policies from the Government.

Labour shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said: “Labour would stop the energy price cap going up in April, because it is only right that the companies making unexpected windfall profits from the proceeds of war pay their fair share.”

Even ahead of BP’s results, campaigning group Greenpeace said that the oil giant’s profits for the first three quarters of the year could be enough to pay for the devastation caused by recent flooding in South Africa seven times over.

It argued that there is “considerable momentum growing” for companies that have helped pollute the atmosphere through history, and contributed to climate change, to pay into a compensation system that was agreed at the climate talks last autumn.

