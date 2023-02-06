GlaxoSmithKline tops new business gender equality index

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

GlaxoSmithKline tops new business gender equality index

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 12:04 am
A new gender equality business index has been published (Alamy/PA)
A new gender equality business index has been published (Alamy/PA)

Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has been revealed as the top performing FTSE 100 business on gender equality, according to a new index.

The Equity Index 2022/23 produced by Lead 5050, a cross-industry accreditation body, ranked firms using official data on average salaries, bonuses, and pay at every level.

Among FTSE 100 employers, GlaxoSmithKline finished top after data showed the business had a very small median and mean overall pay gap, with pay more evenly spread throughout all levels of the organisation.

In second place, was IAG Cargo, a London-based subsidiary of British Airways owner IAG, while ITV was also a strong performer.

Leanne Linacre, chief executive officer of Lead5050, said: “Whilst the UK is a world leader in ensuring employers provide transparent data on gender-related pay, after years of progress, the gender pay gap for full-time workers has increased.

“At the same time, the number of job vacancies rose to a record level last year whilst the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite adversely affecting women who are having to reduce their hours of work because of the cost of childcare.

“Closing the gender pay gap would strengthen the economy as higher wages would encourage more women to either enter the labour market or extend their working hours.”

While GSK topped the FTSE 100 list, when smaller and public-sector employers are included, Registers of Scotland and Wykeham Staff Services in Spalding finished joint top.

The index used employers’ public submissions to identify their median gender pay gap, the mean gender pay gap, pay across different quartiles, and bonus payments.

Jackie Carter, professor of statistical literacy at the University of Manchester, said: “The Lead5050 Equity Index provides a comprehensive snapshot of how well employers are doing on tackling the gender pay gap.”

