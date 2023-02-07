Banks should up their game by improving online security features, says Which?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Banks should up their game by improving online security features, says Which?

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 12:04 am
Account providers were scored by looking at their processes for login, navigation and logout, account management and encryption (Yui Mok/PA)
Account providers were scored by looking at their processes for login, navigation and logout, account management and encryption (Yui Mok/PA)

Some banks’ websites and apps are missing security protections, potentially leaving “open doors” for scammers, Which? claims.

The consumer group tested customer-facing security systems of 13 current account providers from September to November 2022, with help from security experts at Red Maple Technologies.

Account providers were scored by looking at their processes for login, navigation and logout, account management and encryption – for both their online banking security and app security.

Virgin Money was scored the lowest overall for online and app banking in the research.

A spokesperson for Virgin Money said: “The safety and security of our banking services is our top priority, and we are continually monitoring, assessing and improving our security controls.

“A number of the points raised in this research relate to decisions we’ve taken to enhance the digital user experience while ensuring our robust, multi-layered controls remain in place to protect customers’ accounts.”

Which? said it also had some concerns over TSB, which received the second lowest score for its app in the study.

A spokesperson for TSB said: “We continue to invest in our online and mobile services – and work with globally leading tech firms to deliver both security and accessibility to our customers. TSB also tracks well across the industry on fraud prevention and we are the only bank that protects its customers with a guarantee to return their money should they ever fall victim to fraud.”

Nationwide Building Society was given the second lowest score for online banking security.

A spokesperson for Nationwide said: “Nationwide takes the security of its members and their money very seriously.

“We are never complacent and conduct regular testing of our systems to ensure that we maintain an appropriate level of protection, whilst ensuring a positive user experience.

“We will take the points raised by Which? on board as we continue to evolve our digital services.”

Meanwhile, Which? said Starling Bank was placed top for online banking security.

Its top scorer for online banking security last year, HSBC UK, also performed well this year. HSBC followed closely behind Starling for online banking, while its app had the highest score.

Which? said the banks included in the research also have behind-the-scenes systems that the consumer group and Red Maple Technologies were not able to test.

In general, the consumer champion said it wants improvements that would see weak passwords blocked and it also believes that sensitive data should not be sent via text messages as these can be intercepted.

If the worst happens and people do fall victim to remote banking fraud, in many cases they will be entitled to a refund from their bank.

Sam Richardson, Which? Money deputy editor, said: “Banks should not be leaving these open doors for scammers to exploit and must up their game to protect their customers properly.

“By making improvements, such as blocking weak passwords, banks can take an important step in preventing unscrupulous fraudsters from attempting to steal money and personal data from consumers.”

A UK Finance spokesperson said: “The banking and finance industry is committed to stopping fraud from happening in the first place, investing billions in advanced technology to protect customers.

“Our figures have shown that the number of recorded cases of unauthorised fraud has fallen year on year, with the first half of 2022 showing a fall of 7% to just under 1.4 million, and banks stopping £583.9 million of unauthorised fraudulent transactions.

“The industry continues to work closely with the Government and law enforcement to target the criminal gangs responsible and continue its efforts to prevent fraud to customers.”

Here are five tips from Which? for safe banking online:

1. If you receive unexpected emails, texts, WhatsApp or any other type of messages, do not click on the hyperlinks they contain.

Criminals posing as your bank might try to steal sensitive data or trick you into sending money, going as far as creating fake websites to impersonate banks and other firms.

Do not download attachments or call phone numbers either. If you need to get in touch with your bank, call it on a trusted number, such as the one on your debit card.

2. Use up-to-date security software. This means downloading antivirus software on your computer, phone and any other devices you have.

It is also important to download and install the latest updates for the device itself. Updates contain security patches for new vulnerabilities, so do not use an out-of-date device.

3. Protect your mobile phone. Go into the settings to ensure your phone auto-locks after a short period of inactivity.

While you are in there, disable lock screen notifications, to prevent criminals seeing incoming texts, which could include bank codes for accessing your account.

You can also add a Pin to your Sim card, to prevent it being accessed.

4. Check privacy settings on social media. Remove any personal information such as your email, date of birth and phone number – all of which can be used by criminals to steal your identity or impersonate your bank.

Only accept friend requests from people you know.

5. Replace default passwords on your home router. This will prevent others from accessing it. Also, avoid banking on unsecured wireless networks or public computers.

If you do use a public computer, never leave it unattended and always log out when you have finished.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
2
Police at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Raiders make off with pocket watches from Aberdeen jewellery shop McCalls
3
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
4
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
5
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
6
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen man named as person who died in Peterhead incident with two due in…
7
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the…
8
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
9
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
2
10
Historians refuse to give up hope that a missing Peterhead painting could be found
Mystery continues over missing Peterhead masterpiece with ‘no useful information’ unearthed one year on

More from Press and Journal

Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Staff at Aberdeen Art Gallery have taken part in sensory first aid training and are ready to welcome all visitors. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Aberdeen Art Gallery introduces relaxed visitor sessions on Mondays
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
Erin and Abbie Laing with their dog Buck competing at Crufts next month. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Deeside flyers: The Aboyne sisters battling for top flyball honours at Crufts
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A92 this evening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Rush hour delays on A92 following crash near Charlestown flyover
The 23-year-old's blue Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from a private car park in Aberdeen. Image: Beth Morison.
Have you seen this car? Aberdeen woman appealing for help to find vehicle stolen…
A legal challenge has been launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Portessie woodland legal challenge: Wildlife campaigner's appeal over housing development heard at Court of…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scotia Homes annual results Picture shows; l-r Scotia Homes' top team of Richard Begbie, joint managing director; Gary Gerrard, chairman and Graham Reid, joint managing director. don't know. Supplied by Liberty One Date; Unknown
Scotia Homes upbeat about prospects despite cost-of-living woes
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
No Moray Council money available to reopen Cloddach bridge to motorists

Editor's Picks

Most Commented