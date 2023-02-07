NS&I launches new issue of its Green Savings Bonds, paying 4.20% interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

NS&I launches new issue of its Green Savings Bonds, paying 4.20% interest

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 1:16 pm
Savings giant NS&I has launched a new issue of its Green Savings Bonds, paying an annual rate of 4.20% over a three-year term (NS&I/PA)
Savings giant NS&I has launched a new issue of its Green Savings Bonds, paying an annual rate of 4.20% over a three-year term (NS&I/PA)

Savings giant NS&I has launched a new issue of its Green Savings Bonds, paying an annual rate of 4.20% over a three-year term.

Money invested in the bonds will help to finance projects as part of the UK Government’s Green Financing Framework.

Projects will include making transport greener, using renewable energy over fossil fuels, preventing pollution, using energy more efficiently, protecting natural resources and adapting to a changing climate.

Savers will need to be prepared to lock their money away for three years, as funds cannot be withdrawn during this time. There is a a cooling-off period in the first 30 days of investment.

The minimum investment in Green Savings Bonds is £100, with a maximum limit of £100,000 per person for each Issue.

Investors need to be aged 16 or over to purchase the bonds from NS&I, which is backed by the Treasury.

The bonds are available to purchase and manage online. Customers who do not have access to the internet can call 08085 007 007 and call centre staff have been trained to help customers who are unable to transact online, NS&I said.

Interest is earned daily, added once a year and paid on maturity.

The new rate is 1.20 percentage points higher than a previous Green Savings Bonds products launched last August, at 3.00%.

Jumps in the Bank of England base rate have helped to push rates on savings higher generally.

Ian Ackerley, NS&I chief executive, said: “This is an excellent new opportunity for savers who want to grow their funds over the next three years, at the same time knowing that their investment will make a difference by helping finance the Government’s green projects.

“Customers can save while helping to make the world greener, cleaner and more sustainable.”

Announced in the 2021 Spring Budget, Green Savings Bonds are a specific policy measure and investment in the bonds will not count towards NS&I’s net financing target.

According to financial information website Moneyfacts.co.uk, the average three-year bond paid 3.88% at the start of February, based on someone having a £10,000 investment.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “This latest rate rise from NS&I will likely be an enticing option for savers who are content to lock their cash away for three years.

“However, the rate can be beaten by alternative brands, including Gatehouse Bank who pay a market-leading rate in this sector of 4.45%, as an expected profit rate.

“In light of rising interest rates, savers may prefer to lock their money away over a shorter-term, or indeed choose easy access to keep their cash flexible to them. It will be interesting to see the demand this bond receives from savers looking for a competitive return on their nest egg.”

Savers could also lock their money away for a shorter period of time to get rates of around 4%-plus.

Ms Springall said the “best buy” one-year fixed bonds on the market are currently paying just over 4% and an 18-month fixed-rate bond is also available at 4.20% from Charter Savings Bank.

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: “The rate now is a far cry from the paltry 0.65% interest paid on the accounts when they were first launched almost 18 months ago.

“Customers who bought at launch will be frustrated that they are locked into that deal, with new customers able to get a far higher rate.

“Someone who put £5,000 into the bonds at launch will be earning just £32.50 a year in interest, compared to the £210 a year that a new customer will be getting now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police are currently at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen jewellery shop cordoned off by police after break-in
2
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
3
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two men for court after 52-year-old’s body found on Peterhead street
4
The A9 at Arpafeelie
Driver hit 111mph on A9 after getting news mum was sick
5
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
6
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
7
Allan Thompson, also known as Bates, as he looked when he was convicted of rape and now. Image: Northumbria Police/ Facebook.
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing
8
The video was played on a billboard in Times Square, New York. Image: Scott Anderson.
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
9
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen’s game changer in No. 6 role, says…
10
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The A82 got a surprise mention on a popular Canadian podcast, but the quotes will not be adorning a Visit Scotland billboard anytime soon. Picture shows; The A82 near Loch Ness and Canadian podcast host Steve Dangle. n/a. Supplied by Steve Dangle podcast/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen rapist Stephen Kidd, from Peterculter, has been convicted Picture shows; Aberdeen rapist Stephen Kidd, from Peterculter. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
'Sinister and controlling' Aberdeen serial rapist jailed for 12 years
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had four knives and half a pair of garden shears to help him…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Duncan Trueland was convicted of possessing indecent images of children Picture shows; Duncan Trueland. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 09/01/2023
Terminally-ill paedophile could be spared jail due to 'basic' prison healthcare and 'unreliable' transport
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
14 August 2021. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Highland League Football match between Buckie Thistle FC and Deveronvale FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Hamish Munro of Buckie defence sets off an attack
Buckie stalwart Hamish Munro hoping for another silver lining
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle determined to make most of second chance in Scottish Cup at top-table…
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Cycling: Neah Evans ready to mix it with the best at European Championships
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald in action against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's centre-back signings have impressed - but real test will be away…
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland's Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers goalie Scott Fox enjoying return to action after ending poor run

Editor's Picks

Most Commented