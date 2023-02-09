Convenience stores likely to cost shoppers hundreds more over a year – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Convenience stores likely to cost shoppers hundreds more over a year – study

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 12:05 am
General view of a Tesco Express in Streatham Hill, London (PA)
General view of a Tesco Express in Streatham Hill, London (PA)

Shoppers who regularly buy groceries from Tesco and Sainsbury’s convenience stores instead of their bigger supermarkets are likely to pay hundreds of pounds more over the course of a year, according to a study.

Consumers buying the same 75 items at Tesco Express, including Anchor Spreadable Butter, a Hovis white bread loaf and own-brand milk, would be spending an extra £15.73 on average a week than those shopping online or at a larger Tesco store, Which? found.

The figure adds up over a year to £817.91.

A comparison of 69 grocery items at Sainsbury’s, including Heinz tomato soup, McVitie’s biscuits and Birds Eye Potato Waffles, revealed that customers using a Sainsbury’s Local instead of shopping online or going to a larger store would spend an extra £477.93 over the year.

The watchdog acknowledged that supermarket prices regularly fluctuate, but found steep mark-ups at both Sainsbury’s and Tesco convenience stores on individual items.

Own-label sweet potatoes were 95p on average when bought online or at a larger Tesco, but £1.30 on average at Tesco Express – a difference of 37%.

Sainsbury's Local shelves
(Caitlin Doherty/PA)

Mr Kipling Bakewell slices were £1.27 online or at larger stores, but cost 28% more, at £1.62, at Tesco Express.

At Sainsbury’s the worst offender was Heinz Cream Of Tomato soup, which was £1.15 online and at the bigger store, but £1.37 at Sainsbury’s Local, a 19% mark-up.

Similarly, Birds Eye Potato Waffles were £1.71 at Sainsbury’s online and in larger stores, but £2.01 at its Local outlets.

However, not all items were more expensive at convenience stores.

Anchor Spreadable Butter Tub (500g), Colgate Total Original Toothpaste (125ml) and Magnum Almond Ice Cream (4 pack) were all 3% cheaper on average at Sainsbury’s Local compared to supermarkets and online.

Tesco’s own-label unsalted butter block (250g) was 2% cheaper on average at Tesco Express than at larger stores and online.

The price differences are likely to particularly affect those who are more vulnerable to food insecurity and do not travel to supermarkets for larger shops, do not shop online or do not have easy access to a larger supermarket.

In November, Which? published the Priority Places for Food Index developed with the Consumer Data Research Centre at the University of Leeds, which showed that seven in 10 UK parliamentary constituencies have at least one area in need of urgent help accessing affordable food – meaning that people living in these areas are most at risk in the cost-of-living crisis.

Tesco sign
(Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Sue Davies, head of food policy at Which?, said: “Convenience stores offer a local lifeline for some shoppers, but Which? research shows shopping at a supermarket convenience shop rather than a bigger store comes at a cost – at a time when soaring grocery prices are putting huge pressure on household budgets.

“We know the big supermarkets have the ability to take action and make a real difference to people struggling through the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

“That’s why we’re calling on them to ensure everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food lines at a store near them, can easily compare the price of products to get the best value and that promotions are targeted at supporting people most in need.”

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “There may be price differences between convenience stores and supermarkets. This is because our Sainsbury’s Local stores are located in city or town centre locations and their operating costs, for example rent and rates, are higher.”

A Tesco spokesman said: “We work hard to ensure our customers get great value at Tesco, whether they shop with us online, in a large store or in an Express store.

“Our Express stores offer a range of extremely competitive own brand products, as well as offering great value deals through Clubcard Prices. Clubcard Prices offer customers up to 50% off on thousands of lines – from frozen food to branded cupboard fillers – helping them spend less with us.”

