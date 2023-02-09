University staff and NHS physiotherapists to strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
University staff and NHS physiotherapists to strike

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 12:34 am
(Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
(Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

University staff and NHS physiotherapists will strike on Thursday in the outbreak of industrial unrest continuing to sweep the country.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) and Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) will mount picket lines outside universities and hospitals in disputes over pay, working conditions and pensions.

The CSP accused the Government of being “intransigent” in refusing to discuss pay for the current financial year, which has sparked walkouts across the NHS in recent months.

Up to 4,500 members of the CSP will strike at 33 trusts in England, with action planned for Wales suspended after the Welsh government made an improved offer.

The CSP said that apart from one 45-minute meeting last month, the Westminster government has refused to discuss the pay dispute.

The Scottish government also made an improved offer that CSP members accepted.

Claire Sullivan, director of employment relations at the CSP, said: “Our members are sick and tired of hearing the UK Government claim they are open to talks with the health unions when they have not lifted a finger to avert strikes in England.

“They have made no attempt to address this year’s pay dispute, with the only meeting in early January focusing on next year instead – there was no meaningful discussion of the central issue causing this dispute.

“This is outrageous at a time when the NHS is facing the direst of workforce crises with damaging consequences for both staff and their patients.’

“It’s inexplicable they won’t even discuss the current dispute, despite seeing in Scotland and Wales what can be achieved through negotiation.”

Physiotherapists will continue to provide emergency life-saving care including covering intensive care and respiratory on-call services.

Around 70,000 members of the UCU will strike across 150 universities on Thursday, which threatens disruption to lectures and seminars.

Further strikes are due to take place on Friday after the union rejected a pay offer from employers, with 15 more days of walkouts planned for February and March.

The UCU expects 2.5 million students to be affected by its strike action over the next two months but the National Union of Students (NUS) has backed staff taking part in walkouts.

The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), representing 144 employers, said it has made a “full and final pay offer” of between 5% and 8%.

This offer has been described as the highest uplift in nearly 20 years.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady has described the 5% pay offer for many university staff as a “huge real-terms pay cut” that would leave members “worse off”.

She said: “We are striking for 48 hours this week and will take escalating action until we get a fair deal.

“University bosses hold over £40bn in reserves, but they would rather hoard that money than use just a fraction of it to settle our dispute and bring an end to the unprecedented strike action that is hitting universities.

“Whilst they earn up to £714k a year, tens of thousands of our members are on insecure contracts, some as short as six weeks, and have seen their pay held down for over a decade.

“We have repeatedly asked bosses to explain why they refuse to deal with the issues that blight higher education. Yet they refuse to publicly justify their position. We know the bosses are in hiding because their position is indefensible.”

NUS vice-president for higher education Chloe Field said: “The vice-chancellors in charge of our universities would rather see students face disruption on a scale we have never seen before than pay staff what they are worth.

“Every day of teaching we lose is completely the fault of vice-chancellors who refuse to pay their staff properly.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “It is regrettable some union members are taking further industrial action at a time when the NHS is already under pressure.

“The Health and Social Care Secretary has had constructive meetings with unions, including the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, and has been clear he wants to continue to discuss what is fair and affordable as part of the 2023/24 pay process.”

