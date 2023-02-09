Redrow sees 2023 remaining ‘challenging’, but flags recovery signs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Housebuilder Redrow has posted lower sales and profits for the first half after a slump in homebuyer demand, and warned the market will remain tough in 2023 despite signs of a tentative recovery.

The group saw house reservations tumble and a raft of cancellations last autumn after mortgage rates soared in the wake of the mini-budget market turmoil and amid warnings of a deep recession.

Redrow reported pre-tax profits falling 2% to £198 million in the six months to January 1 and revenues dropping £21 million to £1.03 billion.

It said 2023 would be “challenging”, but was set to be better than feared after a New Year revival in demand after mortgage rates have abated.

The comments echoed those of Barratt Developments on Wednesday, which flagged a rebound in buyer interest in January.

Redrow said: “As the political and economic picture has stabilised, and mortgage rates continue to reduce from their elevated levels, consumer confidence has begun to show early signs of returning.”

“We have experienced a positive start to second-half trading.

“Whilst 2023 will be a challenging year as the market resets, early indications are better than anticipated and the market appears to be finding a new, natural level.”

The group saw its average weekly reservations rate plunge to 0.38 per outlet in the first half, down from 0.64 a year ago.

But it said this had improved to 0.51 in the first five weeks of the second half, while visitors to its website jumped 17% year on year last month.

Redrow also warned over ongoing cost pressures, as prices remain high for materials and energy, with about 7% inflation expected over the full-year.

“Over time we expect the current market to drive more competition and to mitigate build-cost inflation amongst our suppliers and subcontractors,” it said.

Newcastle-based rival Bellway also said in an update on Thursday that its reservations rate plunged by 31.7% in the half year to January 31.

It joined Redrow in reporting a recent improvement in homebuyer visitor numbers and reservation rates against the levels seen in the fourth quarter of 2022 .

“If sustained through the spring, the group is on track to deliver full year volume output of around 11,000 homes,” said Bellway, although this would still be down on the 11,198 delivered in the previous year.