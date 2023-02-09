Independent inquiry into TSSA union uncovers series of ‘appalling incidents’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Independent inquiry into TSSA union uncovers series of ‘appalling incidents’

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 10:38 am
An independent inquiry has uncovered a series of ‘appalling incidents’ at the TSSA union (Danny Halpin/PA)
An independent inquiry has uncovered a series of ‘appalling incidents’ at the TSSA union (Danny Halpin/PA)

An independent inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment and bullying in a trade union has uncovered a series of “appalling incidents”, it has been revealed.

Baroness Helena Kennedy said in her report into the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) that she had found sexual harassment, discrimination and bullying.

She said: “The leadership and culture has enabled these behaviours through wilful blindness, power hoarding and poor practices.”

Her report said there were “wonderful examples” of the trade union movement at its best – pushing for diversity, inclusion and belonging, facilitating member education and development – as well as driving better wages and conditions.

She said: “It gave me no pleasure, therefore, to uncover a series of appalling incidents, alongside leadership and management failings in the TSSA.

“These incidents included inappropriate and sexual touching, sexual assault, coercive and manipulative behaviour, violent and disrespectful language, humiliation and denigration of members of staff, reps and members of the Executive Committee (EC).

“Some of this behaviour was actually witnessed – or heard – directly by me.

“I was disappointed by behaviour I witnessed in the EC and by some of the language used by senior staff when I spoke with them.

Misogyny report
Baroness Helena Kennedy conducted the inquiry into the TSSA (Robert Perry/PA)

“I also heard evidence of failings in due process, natural justice and governance. Sometimes these failings have been all the more shocking for the obvious lack of common sense or oversight that seems to have infiltrated the organisation’s senior decision-making.

“My impression is of a concentration of absolute power in a very small number of hands, with little or no scrutiny.

“Beyond specific instances, I have found a culture that is stuck, it seems, in a morass of staff upset and grievance – on matters relating not just to sexual harassment and assault – but also to the bullying, silencing and marginalising of staff.”

The investigation was launched last year following allegations against the then general secretary, Manuel Cortes, who retired last October. He denies the allegations.

Manuel Cortes stock
Manuel Cortes retired as TSSA general secretary last year (Nick Ansell/PA)

The TSSA said: “The report makes difficult reading and highlights serious issues that the union needs to face up to and tackle.

“We know that coming forward may have been incredibly difficult. The contributions will help TSSA to address failings, and become better, safer, and more inclusive.

“As a union, TSSA fights for equality, fairness, and social justice for all, regularly winning on equality issues for our members. But it is clear from this report that our union has not followed the values we aspire to for our members.

“The report says that sweeping change is required within TSSA. We recognise that change is needed and that action must be taken to urgently address failings. TSSA is committed to implementing widespread change.

“With immediate effect, the president and treasurer have stood down and an interim president and interim treasurer have been appointed.”

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “The report reveals a shameful and unacceptable culture of bullying and sexual harassment at the TSSA.

“Sexual harassment and bullying have no place in the trade union movement or any workplace. The TUC believes the women who came forward to share their experiences.

“I’m pleased the TSSA has committed to act on Helena Kennedy’s recommendations and have asked the TSSA to meet with me and the TUC president to discuss next steps.

“This report must lead to genuine culture change. The union movement must be a place where women feel safe and supported.

“Tackling and preventing sexual harassment in our movement and in every workplace is a priority for the TUC and our member trade unions.

“The TUC will continue and step up our dedicated programme of training union officers and senior leaders to prevent sexual harassment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
7
David Dickson had to be dragged off a woman by police when he tried to choke her. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
Alan Burrows, right. Image: SNS
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983.
Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats
10
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

The crash happened on the A96 at Bucksburn. Image: Google Maps.
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
Almost 300 undergraduate students will start medical training at Aberdeen University in September. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
Nine grand family homes have been constructed alongside 12 two-bedroom luxury apartments, six mews houses, three cottages and one gatehouse. Image: Big Partnership.
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
Andy Morrison of Glentanar Bar caught up with Society about the kitchen residency initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
Daniel McGladrigan. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time
Stepping into Cup is like stepping into wonderland. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Step into Wonderland as Aberdeen cafe Cup celebrates 10th birthday with new look
Jean Meikle.
'Nobody told us we could get help': Unpaid Aberdeenshire carer spent 20 years looking…
Alexandra Arnold started Panda Bear Bijoux in lockdown. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Oldmeldrum mum turns lockdown hobby into thriving bespoke jewellery business
An array of dishes sampled at Vovem on Union Street in Aberdeen's city centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Relaxed fine dining is what you'll find at Vovem Meat and Liquor…
David 'Heavy' Whalley has won an award. Image: Dave MacLeod
Mountain rescue legend who led search team to look for survivors at the Lockerbie…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented