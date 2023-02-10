Two of UK’s biggest banks to kickstart reporting season for sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Two of UK’s biggest banks to kickstart reporting season for sector

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 4:20 pm
Barclays and NatWest will kickstart the crucial reporting season for the banking sector (Alamy/PA)
Barclays and NatWest will kickstart the crucial reporting season for the banking sector (Alamy/PA)

Two of the UK’s biggest banks are poised to face questions over how much they are benefiting from the rising cost of borrowing.

Barclays and NatWest will kickstart the crucial reporting season for the banking sector when they unveil their earnings from the latest financial year.

But they could face fresh demands for a windfall tax if it emerges that profits have got too large in the current high interest rate environment, experts suggested.

“The reality is that banks haven’t been making good money in recent years because interest rates have been so low and their margins have been squeezed,” Gary Greenwood, a research analyst at Shore Capital Markets, told the PA news agency.

“When interest rates went up, that was the opportunity for them to re-establish an economic margin.

“But there is a risk that banks may have gone too far and they have become too profitable again, which is when you start getting questions on whether they should be passing more on to customers, or if there should be a windfall tax.

“If banks want to avoid attracting windfall taxes on these ‘excess’ profits, they may need to consider reinvesting them back into the business.”

Mr Greenwood said it could make more “economic sense” for banks to lower interest rates on loans, rather than raise interest rates on savings.

This is because borrowers are more likely to be suffering from rising rates given the squeeze on household finances, on top of inflationary pressures, so doing so would “improve affordability and so the sustainability of lending”.

But he added: “The banks’ balance sheets are pretty sound so chances are we are not going to see bad debts spiral through the ceiling, which we have seen in past crises.”

Analysts think that Barclays, which will unveil its company results on Wednesday, will reveal pre-tax profits of £1.5 billion for the last three months of the financial year, up from £1.4 billion a year earlier.

It will take its full-year profits to £7.2 billion, a drop from £8.4 billion in 2021.

Coronavirus
A branch of Barclays in Wolverhampton city centre (Nick Potts/PA)

A US trading blunder will be partly to blame for the decline, having estimated to have cost the group a mammoth £1.5 billion last year after facing a hefty charge.

Net interest margins – which is the difference between what a bank charges for loans and pays for savings – will have been a key driving force for profits and losses last year, according to experts at investment platform AJ Bell.

Barclays’ net interest margin grew to 3% in the third quarter, from mid-2020 lows of around 2.5%, indicating that, like other banks, it had benefited from interest rate rises.

Investors will also be keeping a close eye on the banks’ loan provisions, which have increased recently in efforts to guard against an increase in borrower defaults.

Loan provisions are funds that banks set aside to cover expected credit losses from borrowers who cannot repay their loans.

Barclays is expected to reveal that its credit provisions for the entire year cost a hefty £1.2 billion.

Russ Mould and Danni Hewson, investment experts at AJ Bell, said: “Banks must now provide a current expected credit loss (CECL), so they cannot wait until a loan goes sour – they must make an estimate for a loss if they think it might.

“That’s going to be very interesting at a time when UK consumers’ pockets are being squeezed by inflation.

“Barclays has a £161 billion mortgage loan book, a £9 billion credit card book in the UK and a £24 billion credit card book in the USA,” they pointed out.

People queue outside a NatWest bank in Nottingham
People queue outside a NatWest bank in Nottingham (Tim Goode/PA)

Meanwhile, NatWest is expected to reveal full-year pre-tax profits of £5.6 billion, up from £4.3 billion in 2021, according to analysts’ consensus.

It could also see total income jump to more than £13 billion for the full year, up from £10.4 billion a year earlier.

The lender will share its full-year results on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karl Kirkland was described as a 'gentle giant'. Image: Facebook
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

Celebrities Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark walking on their Cairngorm Mountain challenge with their rucksacks and laughing
'The rug's been pulled under us' Celebrity Cairngorm challenge halted amid 100mph winds
Aging whisky barrels
Scotch breaks through £6 billion global sales mark but salmon exports decline
Mark Beaumont will be talking about this cycling adventures in Inverness this month. Image Markus Stitz
Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont heads to Inverness's Eden Court later this month
Fish farm salmon round nets. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Salmon farming and aquaculture industry heads can go fish
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds urges no mistakes in Scottish Cup clash at Livingston
To go with story by Barrie Daglish. To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs. Picture shows; To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs.. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; 08/11/2021; 21bca40a-ce9a-4ef5-b07b-91e034361d0c
The day Dolly disappeared: Spean Bridge neighbours recall the disappearance of Aboyne woman Penuel…
Morna Young's play Babs is coming to The Lemon Tree, starring Bethany Tennick. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Morna Young works magic with Baba Yaga-inspired play at The Lemon Tree
Colonsay is to get its first affordable homes in more than 20 years. Supplied by Dannie Onn/CCDC.
News Agenda: Why more affordable housing in Highlands and Islands is vital and what's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented