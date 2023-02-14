FTSE falls just short of hitting 8,000 mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FTSE falls just short of hitting 8,000 mark

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 5:19 pm
Shares rose in London on Tuesday. (Yui Mok/PA)

The FTSE 100 got within spitting distance of its next big milestone on Tuesday, but failed to push above the meaningless but pleasing 8,000-point mark.

Helped by telecoms companies, London’s top index pushed to as high as 7,996.35, sparking hopes that it might hit the big round number.

But despite missing out on the big prize, the score was still an all-time record as the FTSE has soared since the start of this year.

BT, Airtel Africa and Vodafone were all clearly in the green, helping to pull the index up. It came after Liberty Global – a US giant – took a nearly 5% stake in Vodafone.

The investment was revealed late on Monday, but Liberty said it does not plan to make a bid for the whole of Vodafone.

“The telecoms sector helped to drive today’s move to new highs at 7,996 after Liberty Global announced it had taken a 4.9% stake in Vodafone, saying that the recent share price declines meant that the business was undervalued,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson

“This has also translated into gains for the wider sector with BT Group also higher, given that it has been subject to stake building from outside investors, with Altice being one of the biggest.”

But despite its good performance earlier in the day, the FTSE faltered towards the close. By the end of the day it had pared back its gains to just 7,953.85, a rise of 6.25 points of 0.1%.

In Europe, the Dax closed up 0.1% while the Cac 40 gained 0.3%. Stateside the S&P 500 was trading down 0.9% shortly after UK markets shut, the Dow Jones was down 1.1% around the same time.

On currency markets, the pound gained 0.2% and could buy 1.215 dollars or 1.134 euros.

In company news, Tui said that its losses had halved in the three months to the end of December as the travel sector continues to recover from the pandemic.

The company said that it had carried 3.3 million customers, a million more than the same quarter a year ago.

Shares rose by 0.7%.

Amigo Loans was told on Tuesday that it has been let off a £73 million fine because of the terrible state of its finances.

Unsurprisingly shares soared on the news, closing up nearly 20% after the City watchdog made the announcement.

The Financial Conduct Authority rebuked the lender, saying that its failure to carry out proper affordability checks had led to a “high risk” of harming customers.

The fine would have meant that the company would struggle to pay compensation to its customers, the FCA said.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Coca-Cola HBC, up 104.5p at 2,046p, BT group, up 5.2p at 139.3p, Vodafone, up 3.43p at 97.43p, Airtel Africa, up 3.3p at 127.1p, and Flutter, up 230p at 12,775p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Severn Trent, down 54p at 2,794p, United Utilities, down 19.5p at 1,056p, Entain, down 18.5p at 1,310.5p, Land Securities, down 9p at 702.4p, and British Land, down 5.4p at 447p.

