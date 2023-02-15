Ethnicity pay gap widens at Barclays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ethnicity pay gap widens at Barclays

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 4:15 pm
Barclays said the pay gap reflected underrepresentation (Jonathan Brady/ PA)
Barclays said the pay gap reflected underrepresentation (Jonathan Brady/ PA)

The ethnicity pay gap between black and white staff at Barclays increased last year, the bank has revealed, despite doubling the number of black managing directors in the UK.

The average black employee earned 19.6% less hourly pay than the average white employee in 2022, and 52.8% less bonus pay.

This means the hourly pay gap widened by 0.4 percentage points compared to the previous year, while the bonus pay gap widened by 1.2 percentage points.

The pay gap refers to the difference between the mean pay for black employees and the mean pay for white employees, as a percentage of the white employee’s average pay.

Barclays said the pay gap reflects underrepresentation, as there are fewer black staff in senior, higher-paying roles and more in junior positions, where they are given less in hourly and bonus pay.

It does not mean that staff are paid differently for doing the same job.

Barclays said it wants to increase the proportion of black and minority ethnic employees at senior levels, and across the group as a whole, in order to close the ethnicity pay gap.

As part of its “race at work” strategy, the bank plans to increase the number of underrepresented employees – referring to black, Asian and mixed race people – by 25% by 2025 in the UK.

This would bring representation to 5% of the group’s entire UK workforce.

It said it had achieved one of its ambitions of doubling the number of black managing directors by the end of the year.

Barclays also faces a gender pay gap of more than a third.

The average female employee earned 35.9% less hourly pay than the average male employee, and 67.6% less bonus pay.

Unlike the ethnicity pay gap, it narrowed slightly since 2021, with the hourly pay gap reducing by 0.4 percentage points and the bonus pay gap reducing by 2.3 percentage points.

Barclays said representation of women in senior and higher-paying roles has been improving, but there is still more to do to close the pay gap.

It stressed there has been a 37% increase in the number of women in senior roles in the last five years, and 31% of its managing directors and directors were filled by women at the end of 2022.

The group is striving for a global target of a third of its senior roles being filled by women by the end of 2025.

CS Venkatakrishnan, Barclays group chief executive, said: “I am clear that Barclays can only make the long-term progress we are striving for by continuing to build an inclusive culture, where all colleagues feel confident that they can progress in their careers to reach their full potential, regardless of their gender, ethnicity or other protected characteristics.

“Currently, women and certain ethnic groups are underrepresented in senior roles at Barclays.

“Being transparent about that, and the pay gaps that result, is important.

“It helps us track where we are in the pursuit of our goals, and helps us understand what tangible actions we can take to improve representation over time.”

Barclays reported pre-tax profits of £7 billion in 2022, down from the £8 billion reported at the end of 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh win Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after late Sean Butcher goal
2
First minister's resignation: Nicola Sturgeon said she made up her mind on her future at the funeral of "very, very dear friend" Allan Angus. Image: PA/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon: Aberdeenshire funeral of ‘very, very dear friend’ made up mind on resignation
3
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
4
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
5
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David
Sheriff’s ruling into quad bike death of ‘well-liked’ Speyside gamekeeper
6
John Mackland on his final day of work after 48 years of service. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
John the Jannie leaves Aberdeen school with ‘happy tears’ after 48 years of service
7
There was a significant response to the emergency on the A947. Image: James Pilley.
Watch: A947 to close overnight after patient taken to hospital following ‘fireball’ tanker crash
8
man arrested Inverness
Man arrested following disturbance in Schoolhill area of Aberdeen
9
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Man crashed car after overdosing on painkiller patches and trying to visit chemist at…
10
The Gressingham duck main course from the dinner menu at The Atrium. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
First taste: We tried out The Atrium, the latest restaurant to open in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Make the most of your freedom to explore Scotland's countryside (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: Scotland's unique and wonderful right to roam should be celebrated
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park, Keith. Picture of Fraserburgh celebrating with the Shield. Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sean Butcher delighted to be Fraserburgh's Aberdeenshire Shield final hero on injury return
CR0015460 The opening of Aberdeen Football Club's new £12 million training ground Cormack Park at the new Dons Stadium, Kingsford. Picture of Bobby Clark. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 31/10/2019
Former Don Bobby Clark: Aberdeen need to develop a new culture
Keith Will. Image: DC Thomson
Injured window cleaner caught drink-driving after uncle's funeral
Aberdeenshire Council will work to ensure pupils can reach literacy and numeracy targets. Image: Shutterstock
Highland Council agrees it's 'time to put our foot down' on education attainment
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
Tiger Woods will make his return to competitive golf at the Genesis Invitational. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: All eyes on Tiger Woods as he hits the comeback trail again
On-loan Hibs winger Daniel MacKay is with Inverness until the end of the season. Image: SNS
Daniel MacKay grateful for Caley Thistle fan backing ahead of Hamilton Accies double-header
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Pharmacy group expansion Picture shows; l-r Ritchie Whyte, Aberdein Considine, Lynne and Andy Porter, and Danny Anderson, Aberdein Considine. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdein Considine Date; 07/02/2023
Husband-and-wife team Andy and Lynne Porter add two more businesses to their north-east pharmacy…
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park, Keith. Picture of Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie and daughters Emma, 6, and Lily, 9, with the Shield. Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie salutes Fraserburgh after Aberdeenshire Shield triumph

Editor's Picks

Most Commented