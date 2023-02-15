FTSE posts gains after briefly surpassing 8,000 mark for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

FTSE posts gains after briefly surpassing 8,000 mark for first time

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 5:15 pm
Office workers and commuters walk through Canary Wharf in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Office workers and commuters walk through Canary Wharf in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

London’s top index of firms surpassed the 8,000-point mark for the first time on Wednesday as the pound lost significant ground.

However, the FTSE 100 finished just short after only briefly hitting the milestone peak.

The index made significant gains during the session as UK inflation slowed quicker than expected, offsetting the poor share performance of Barclays.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “UK investors have plenty of reasons to celebrate today, as the FTSE 100 touched the magic 8000 level for the first time.

“While Barclays is acting as a drag, the bank’s poor investment banking performance means that there has been only a muted reaction from its UK-focused peers.”

The improvement in CPI inflation helped lift London-listed housebuilders and retailers, amid hopes from traders that the cooldown might lead to reduced demand for further interest rate rises from the Bank of England.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.55%, or 43.98 points, higher to finish at 7,997.83.

Elsewhere in Europe, the German Dax rose by 0.89%, and the French Cac 40 increased by 1.35% at close.

Stateside, the US markets opened sharply lower after US retail sales surged by 3% in January, with analysts suggesting the activity could dampen hopes of a cooldown in recent rate rises.

Meanwhile, sterling came under pressure and gilt yields slipped back somewhat after UK CPI inflation for January dipped to 10.1% for the month, from 10.5% in December.

The pound was down by around 1.17% to 1.202 US dollars, and fell by 0.68% to 1.126 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Barclays was the FTSE 100’s heaviest faller after the banking group reported a 14% slide in profits as it set aside £1.2 billion to cover loan losses.

The banking giant said its pre-tax profits totalled £7 billion in 2022, down from £8 billion in 2021.

Shares in Barclays slid by 14.7p to 172.6p at the close of trading in London.

Hargreaves Lansdown also lost value after the online trading platform business warned that “low investor confidence” has hit savers’ demand for stocks.

The Bristol group revealed softer demand for funds and shares, blaming the economic backdrop.

It meant that shares finished down 64.2p at 883.6p despite posting higher profits and revenues.

Dunelm saw its share price increase on Wednesday after the home furnishings company revealed an improvement in sales for the latest quarter, despite also recording lower half-year profits.

The retailer closed 11p higher at 1,180p as it held firm on its trading outlook for the rest of the year.

The price of oil declined for the second consecutive day after the latest API inventory showed a big jump of 10.5 million barrels.

Brent crude oil decreased by 1.37% to 84.41 US dollars (£70.20) per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 29.8p to 768.8p, Entain, up 49p to 1,369p, Rolls-Royce, up 3.64p to 112p, CRH, up 126.5p to 3,979p, and Burberry, up 70p to 2,475p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Barclays, down 14.7p to 172.6p, Hargreaves Lansdown, down 64.2p to 883.6p, Lloyds, down 1.4p to 52.38p, Glencore, down 8.1p to 507.8p, and Natwest Group, down 4.2p to 300.8p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon resigns as Scotland’s first minister
4
2
There was a significant response to the emergency on the A947. Image: James Pilley.
Watch: A947 to close overnight after patient taken to hospital following ‘fireball’ tanker crash
3
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform ‘discontent’ rises – but voters…
4
Andrew Wallace admitted throwing a Pot Noodle at a group of Ukrainians. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
6
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
7
Innes is still suffering effects of the condition he developed in 2018. Image: Ness
Aberdeen man’s charity praise after rare condition left him suddenly ‘housebound’
8
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Qatar oil rig murder. Scott Forrest from Maud, is accused of murdering his colleague in a violent incident offshore. Robert Robson (wearing hat) died and another, Christopher Begley (blue shirt) was injured. Picture shows; Qatar offshore murder. Seafox Burj, Christopher Begley, Robert Robson.. N/A. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
Court date set for north-east man accused of killing colleague on Qatari oil platform
9
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. SCF Partners has acquired Global E&C, which employs more than 1,000 people across the world, from Roy MacGregor?s Global Energy Group Picture shows; L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh. . NA. Supplied by Global E&C Date; 07/02/2023
Roy MacGregor sells off part of his Global Energy Group empire
10
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?

More from Press and Journal

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay senses dynamic shift at Ross County as existing squad and new players…
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh win Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after late Sean Butcher goal
Nicola Sturgeon
Derek Healey: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting…
Nicola Sturgeon leaves Bute House in Edinburgh, dressed in casual clothes, after making her resignation announcement (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Donna McLean: I fear for Scotland's future without Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on Scottish Government issues, during a press conference at St Andrews House, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday February 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Sturgeon. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends - but kept ministers…
Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon resignation special
Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation on February 15 (Image: Jane Barlow/AP/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Nicola Sturgeon's successor must do more than just talk…
William MacDowell, looked visibly frail during his trial at the High Court in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Renee MacRae and toddler son's murderer William MacDowell dies in prison
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
Struan Primary was mothballed in 2022 Image: Google Maps.
Highland Council propose closure of two schools

Editor's Picks

Most Commented