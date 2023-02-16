Activist Oasis puts pressure on Wagamama owner for reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Activist Oasis puts pressure on Wagamama owner for reforms

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 1:21 pm Updated: February 16, 2023, 2:50 pm
Wagamama owner The Restaurant group has come under pressure from an activist shareholder (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wagamama owner The Restaurant group has come under pressure from an activist shareholder (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group has shown “little hope for the future” and is in need of a strategy overhaul, an activist shareholder has urged.

Oasis Management, a hedge fund which holds a 6.5% stake in the company, called on the hospitality firm to “re-align its priorities” and take immediate steps to restore market confidence.

Shares in The Restaurant Group, which also owns Frankie & Benny’s, have declined by almost two-thirds over the past year.

The group recovered to profitability in the latest half-year but is among restaurant and pub operators to have come under heavy pressure from rocketing energy and food inflation.

Coronavirus – Sat Jul 4, 2020
A closed Frankie & Benny’s in Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

The hedge fund has said in an open letter that it privately approached the business with suggestions but has opted to go public after it was rebuffed.

“Oasis maintains that this decline – which began before the pandemic – is due to group level decision-making and failure of oversight by a board that has lost focus on long-term value creation and its alignment with the shareholder perspective,” the investor said.

“Oasis considers that the board’s approach has caused strategic stagnation and the deterioration of standards in market communication, resulting in a continuing and prolonged period of relative share price underperformance.

“This persistent loss of focus is particularly concerning considering the lack of demonstrated value delivered by the TRG board relative to promises made alongside the shareholder funding used to recapitalise the business.

“Still worse, Oasis considers company announcements and market consensus to indicate little hope for the future based on the current trajectory, propagating low market confidence and unattractiveness to new investor capital.”

The fund manager called on the company for “significantly improved” board oversight and strategic control, urging greater transparency with the market over its plans for growth.

James Wheatcroft, equity analyst at Jefferies, said: “We agree with the sentiment of activist shareholder Oasis that significant value resides within The Restaurant Group.

“The arrival of an activist should act as a catalyst to highlight that value.”

In response, The Restaurant Group questioned a number of points made by Oasis in its letter.

“Whilst Oasis states ‘they have been engaging with TRG for several years’, our chairman met Oasis face-to-face for the first time in December 2022,” the hospitality firm said.

TRG said it is already reviewing the group’s strategic options and concluded that it should not be disrupted by an additional process following Oasis’s request.

In a statement, TRG added: “The Covid global health pandemic and the current cost-of-living crisis have created huge challenges for the UK hospitality industry and this has been reflected in TRG’s share price.

“However, swift and decisive management actions taken during Covid were viewed as having successfully guided TRG through an extremely challenging period.

“The TRG board always welcomes constructive dialogue with our shareholders and will continue to engage with Oasis along with our entire shareholder base with the common goal of delivering shareholder value.”

Shares moved 1% higher to 34.92p following the Oasis statement.

